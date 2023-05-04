Board negotiations | Orpo: There hasn’t been much drama in the negotiations so far

According to Petteri Orpo, the chairmen negotiating the board have not “actually” brought any disputes to be resolved yet.

Board negotiations between the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats continued for the third day on Thursday.

Board member, chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpostated at his press conference on Thursday that there has been no great drama in the government negotiations so far.

Orpo said that the work in the negotiation groups will continue. Next week, we will proceed to the division phase, that is, negotiations will be held in groups subordinate to the main negotiation groups. In these sub-negotiation groups, topics specific to the ministry are discussed, among other things.

Orpo also said that “actually” disputes from the negotiation groups have not yet been brought to the chairman’s table to be resolved, that is, Orpo, Riikka Purran (ps), Anna-Maja Henriksson’s (r) and Sari Essayahin (kd) for negotiations between.

However, Orpo said that he is aware that the presidents’ positions are needed when the negotiations progress.

At the end of the event, Orpo said that “there can certainly be more colorful press conferences” when the government negotiations progress.

Orphan according to the general line is that the total tax rate will not increase.

According to Orpo, it was stated in the negotiations on Thursday that the tax working group will review all proposals and all types of taxes.

The tax working group is a subgroup of the main negotiating group dealing with economic issues, and it will start its work next week.

Orpo was also asked about how much the future government will support Ukraine in terms of money.

“Ukraine must be supported,” Orpo said, stating that the support must continue as long as Ukraine is able to win the war.

At this stage, Orpo could not say how many resources it would take to support Ukraine.