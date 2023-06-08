Board negotiations | Orpo: “reach the finish line” in employment measures

Board member Petteri Orpo (coordinator) believes that the negotiations would be ready next week.

In the state house we are reaching an agreement on the next government’s employment measures.

“I just got a message that [työryhmässä] is starting to be ready”, the formator of the government Petteri Orpo (kok) told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Orpo described the group’s “getting to the finish line” as the biggest success of the week of government negotiations.

Coalition has wanted to increase the number of employed people by 100,000 in the next election period.

Orpo has not yet taken a position on whether this goal will be reached so that the Ministry of Finance has confirmed the employment effect.

“We’ll see. It’s been a mandate, and let’s see how far over, under, or close it has been. In any case, the employment measures will be strong,” he said.

Orphan at their meeting on Thursday, the chairpersons approved, among other things, the policies of the municipal and regional administrations, as well as the cultural, youth and sports policy entities.

On the other hand, the extensive economic and social security systems are still in progress.

The economy as a whole is delayed by the government’s decision to compensate consumers for the increase in the price of the distribution obligation in one way or another.

“I hope that the distribution obligation issue would be resolved in these moments. Then we would get to the tax issues properly and finalize the policies,” Orpo said.

Development cooperation appropriations as well there is still no agreement, which is delaying the completion of the entire foreign policy.

In particular, Perussuomalaiset and Rkp have been on different lines about how much cuts can be made to development cooperation.