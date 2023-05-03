Board negotiations | Orpo on the coalition-led government negotiations: “I want to hold the strings in my hands”

On Wednesday, it was reported that each negotiating group of the government negotiations will be led by a representative of the coalition.

Board negotiations at the end of the first actual day of negotiations, the participating parties have a “sufficiently common picture of the situation”, assesses the chairman of the coalition leading the negotiations Petteri Orpo. He spoke at a press conference held at Säätytalo on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think you could even say that a little enthusiasm has been shown in solving these inherently difficult problems,” Orpo commented earlier on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the negotiations reached a stage where the negotiation groups dealing with the eight main themes of the government negotiations started their activities. Each of these negotiation groups is led by a representative of the coalition. For example, in the previous ones, Sdp’s Antti Rinne in the negotiations led, the distribution of presidencies was more even.

Other parties have presidencies in subgroups whose work is managed from the main groups. These subgroups are supposed to start their work on Monday, when the main groups have reached an agreement on key issues.

In addition to Orpo’s coalition, the Basic Finns negotiate on government cooperation Riikka PurranRkp Anna-Maja Henriksson’s and the Christian Democrats Sari Essayahin under.

Orphan according to this, it is justified that the coalition leads groups that deal with the “key reforms” of the government period. According to him, the division was received “quite well” in other parties.

“I want to keep the strings in my hands”, Orpo continued his answer regarding the chairmanship.

Below a list of the chairpersons of the negotiating groups so that the main negotiating group and its chairman are first in the list, followed by the sub-negotiating group and its chairman.

Sustainable public finances: Matias Marttinen (kok), taxation: Jani Mäkelä (p.s.).

A functioning and sustainable welfare society: Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok), social and health services: Arja Juvonen (ps), state regional administration, municipalities and cities: Act Kankaanniemi (p.s.).

Well-being comes from work: Arto Satonen (kok), social security: Sari Tanus (kd), labor legislation: Arto Satonen (kok), international recruitment: Otto Andersson (r).

Competent Finland: Sari Multala (kok), culture, sports and youth: Ritva Elomaa (p.s.).

Growth pattern: Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), built environment: Heikki Autto (kok), communication and digitalization: Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps), agriculture and forestry: Jenna Simula (p.s.).

Clean energy Finland: Kai Mykkänen (kok), climate policy: Thomas Blomqvist (r), nature and environmental policy: Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook).

International and active NATO-Finland: Elina Valtonen (kok), defense policy: Peter Stenlund (r), trade and development policy: Sauli Ahvenjärvi (kd), EU policy: Elina Valtonen (kok), hybrid threats and cyber security: Will Rydman (p.s.).

Safe and crisis-proof rule of law: Antti Häkkänen (kok), internal security: Heikki Vestman (kok), legal policy and equality: Leena Meri (p.s.).