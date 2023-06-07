Board negotiations | Orpo Kiri Katainen is caught and the emergency government looms: it has taken the second longest time since the wars to create a government

Orpo has commented on the duration of the negotiations by saying that it is not a speed race.

Peter Orphan (kok) the task of forming a new government will drag on for the longest time in recent history after today.

66 days have passed since the parliamentary elections today. It is the same time in which Jyrki Katainen The board headed by (kok) started its operations in 2011.

If the government is not changed by this week at the latest, it will be the second longest process since the wars. On Saturday, 69 days will have passed since the election, when Orpo will reach the so-called emergency government, which was formed in the shadow of the oil crisis in the 1970s.

Martti Miettunen The government led by (Centre) was forced together by the then president Urho Kekkonen (mid) after two months of trying. Kekkonen named the government the “national emergency government”. The background of the appointment was the difficult economic situation and, above all, the rise in unemployment.

After World War II, the longest time to form a new government has been seen in 1951, when Kekkonen’s third government took 79 days to form after the election. This year, the stage in question would take place on June 20.

Board negotiations have been unusually long, and they are now in their sixth week.

Orpo has commented on the duration of the negotiations by saying that it is not a speed race.

“It doesn’t feel like anywhere, so to speak, although it will take a while until it’s ready,” he said on Monday.

According to Orpo, the required time indicates the difficulty of the situation being handled.

He aims to form the government by Midsummer, although he previously aimed for completion already at the beginning of June. Orpo said yesterday Tuesday that he hoped the government program would be ready next week.

The formation of the board also includes steps other than the actual negotiations. The negotiations are preceded, for example, by the organization of the new parliament, and are followed by the official appointment of the government.

Orpo passed earlier Antti Rinne (sd) and Juha Sipilä time spent. In the 1990s and 2000s, it took an average of a month for a government to be formed.

Comparison it is difficult to go back far into history, because Finland’s political system and its practices have changed over time.

In the early decades of independence, several governments did not necessarily resign in connection with parliamentary elections, as is customary nowadays. This could extend the time between elections and the start of the next government to years.

In recent decades, the prime minister’s power has been emphasized at the expense of the president. Orpo’s tenure is the longest under the new constitution, which came into force in 2000. During that time, it has taken an average of 45 days to form a new government from the election.

The comparison does not include governments that have changed with the resignation of the prime minister but continued on the same basis or program, such as by Alexander Stubb (cook) and Sanna Marini (sd) led governments.

The new government is being negotiated by the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.