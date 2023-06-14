Board negotiations | Orpo: Agreement on alcohol “at least very far”, also progress in development cooperation

According to Riikka Purra of Basic Finns, the agreement on the distribution obligation is awaiting final approvals.

Negotiated solutions on the liberalization of alcohol sales, the amount of cuts in development cooperation funds and compensation for the lifting of the distribution obligation are nearing their end.

This is what the presidents of their parties said Petteri Orpo (cook) and Riikka Purra (ps) At Säätytalo on Wednesday.

of HS of information According to the Christian Democrats, on Monday and Tuesday, the questions related to the liberalization of alcohol sales were discussed.

Kristillisdemokrati opposes measures aimed at liberalizing the sale of alcohol, which, for example, the coalition is pushing.

Orphan stated on Wednesday morning that a lot of time was spent on the alcohol issue on Tuesday.

“The mess that was related to the alcohol policy was surprisingly strict, a solution was found. There is an agreement, or at least it should be very far,” Orpo said.

Orpo said that solutions were also reached in the development cooperation issues on Tuesday at the chairman’s table.

On Wednesday, according to Orpo, the chairman’s table will deal with texts that were completed yesterday, but which the chairman’s table did not have time to consider yet.

In addition, at least social and healthcare issues will continue to occupy the chairman’s table on Wednesday.

“There may still be open questions that need to be resolved, but the big picture is there.”

Let’s work In addition to the chairman’s table, the finance table continues. Its operation is affected by the issues of practically all other tables, as various tax solutions, cuts and additional budgeting all affect the economic framework.

According to Orpo, the obligation to distribute transportation fuels is still under consideration by the finance table.

Purra, on the other hand, said that the solution on the distribution obligation is “awaiting its final receipts”.

“It’s an overall solution that involves various factors, taxation being one of them,” said Purra.

The distribution obligation is a climate measure, which the Basic Finns in particular fear will increase the price of gasoline for motorists.