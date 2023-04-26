Board negotiations | On Thursday, Orpo will tell which parties will start government negotiations

The parliamentary groups meet at 2 p.m. After that, a press conference will be held.

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpo will tell you on Thursday which parties will start to form a government under his leadership and negotiate the government program.

Orpo has called the parliamentary groups together at 2 p.m. After that, a press conference will be organized in the State Hall of the Parliament, where the parties that will enter into government negotiations will be revealed.

HS will show the event live on its website.

So far, it has been estimated that the coalition will form a right-wing government. In this case, the basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats could try to form a government together with the coalition.

These parties would have a rather thin but still sufficient majority in the parliament.

Orphan however, the composition named on Thursday is not yet with full certainty the future government of Finland.

If no agreement is reached on the government program, Orpo must try negotiations again with another composition.