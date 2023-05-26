Board negotiations | Information from HS: Income limit for work-based immigration rising to 1,600 euros

Currently, the income limit for people moving for work is a monthly salary of 1,331 euros. In the government negotiations, the Basic Finns have demanded that it be raised to at least 2,500 euros, but according to information from HS, a preliminary compromise has been found on the matter.

In government negotiations in the preliminary agreement found, the income limit for work-related immigration is rising to 1,600 euros.

An immigrant from outside the EU would have to earn at least that much gross in his new job in order to be entitled to an employee’s residence permit. Two government negotiation sources tell Helsingin Sanomat about this.

Currently, the limit is 1,331 euros if the job is not covered by a collective agreement and the corresponding salary level cannot be determined. If the collective agreement applies, the limit is the minimum wage defined in the collective agreement for full-time work.

Basic Finns have demanded in the negotiations that the income limit be raised to at least 2,500 euros. The party has therefore relaxed its demand. On the other hand, the coalition, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats have also been flexible, because they would like to increase work-related immigration, on the contrary.

In addition, according to information from HS, Perussuomalaiset is getting a tightening of the income limit: the gross salary should be at least 1,600 euros per month, even if the collective agreement allows for a lower salary.

Board negotiations the continuation is now up to Rkp. The party will decide on Saturday whether it will accept the preliminary agreement reached in the negotiations on immigration and climate registrations.

According to HS’s information, there would be numerous extortions demanded by basic Finns for humanitarian immigration. However, the income limit for work-related immigration has reportedly been one of the most difficult contentious issues in the negotiations.

At the beginning of the negotiations, the Ministry of Labor and the Economy proposed raising the income limit for the residence permit of an employee and entrepreneur to 1,500 euros. The ministry based its proposal on the fact that people with a foreign background earning more than 1,500 euros per month are typically so-called net payers, i.e. they pay more taxes than they receive social benefits.