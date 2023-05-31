Board negotiations | Information from HS: Income-based fast lane is planned for obtaining Finnish citizenship

In other respects, the conditions for obtaining citizenship will become stricter. As a novelty, the citizenship test required by basic Finns is coming.

Helsingin Sanomat according to the information, according to the preliminary agreement reached in the government negotiations, high earners could get Finnish citizenship faster than the normal citizenship process.

The condition of the so-called fast lane would be fulfilled if the applicant for citizenship earns at least 40,000 euros per year in his job in Finland.

It is not known what other conditions have been planned for obtaining accelerated citizenship. However, it is not about buying citizenship.

Today you can get citizenship if you have lived in Finland continuously for five years without interruption or a total of 7 years if there have been interruptions. In the latter case, you must have lived in Finland for the last two years without interruption.

There are various exceptions to the general rule, but currently a good income does not affect the speed of obtaining citizenship.

HS information as a novelty for obtaining citizenship, a citizenship test required by basic Finns is coming. It is not known what exactly the test would measure.

Basic Finns have demanded that citizenship could only be obtained after living in Finland for ten years. Sovu is also spoken in the language test, but even today the condition for obtaining citizenship is at least passable knowledge of the Finnish language.

Basic Finns have wanted the conditions for obtaining citizenship to be significantly tightened.

According to HS information, the required residence period is being extended from five years, but will not increase to ten years, unless the preliminary agreement is renegotiated.

of the UN according to the citizenship convention, the condition for naturalization can be a maximum of 10 years of residence in the territory of the state before submitting the application.

“In EU countries, the residence time requirement varies from three to ten years. [Euroopan muuttoliike­viraston] according to the research report, in the majority of member states, the residency requirement is generally five years. Member states have a shorter residence time requirement for certain groups, for example refugees, spouses of citizens of that country, minors, stateless persons, persons with disabilities and persons of a certain age,” the Ministry of the Interior’s office assesses in a memorandum given to Säätytalo’s negotiators.

There would be no obstacles to the citizenship test due to international agreements or the EU.