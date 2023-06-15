Board negotiations | Information from HS: Almost 250 million euros will be cut from the development aid

The cut will be implemented gradually so that in 2027 the actual development cooperation funds will be almost 250 million euros lower than planned.

The real one the appropriations for development cooperation will be cut by almost 250 million euros by the end of the government term, negotiation sources tell Helsingin Sanomat.

The cut can be considered significant, as the allocations for actual development cooperation this year are more than 710 million euros. Development cooperation in the form of investment and loans will also be eliminated.

The appropriations will be cut gradually, and at the end of the government term in 2027, the actual development cooperation appropriations will be 245 million euros lower than planned.

On the other hand, the subsidies to Ukraine that can be detached for the second paragraph will increase by 20 million euros from the planned amount. It is therefore partially open to interpretation whether the actual development cooperation will be cut at the level of 2027 by 245 or 225 million euros.

Free cuts, according to the public finance plan, the appropriations for actual development cooperation would increase to just under 900 million euros in 2027. Due to the planned cut, the appropriations would remain at a generous 650 million euros.

In particular, Rkp can be considered to have yielded in the government negotiations on the issue, as the party is trying to cut the cut to a clearly smaller size.

On the other hand, the Basic Finns demanded an even bigger cut than what the parties finally agreed on.

The government shaper Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Wednesday that the completion of the government program depends on the solution of the financial issues.

The government has aimed to balance the public finances with six billion euros during the government period. The cut of nearly 250 million euros in development aid is one part of the pursuit of the goal.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday and Wednesday about hundreds of millions of euros in cuts to, among other things, earnings-related unemployment insurance and housing allowance.