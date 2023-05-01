Board negotiations | In these 11 “main tables”, Orpo’s four will start to form a government on Tuesday

The board negotiations will begin on Tuesday in Säätytalo under the leadership of Petteri Orpo. According to information from HS, negotiations take place at 11 “main tables”.

Board negotiations start at Säätytalo in Helsinki on Tuesday morning. They take over the government Petteri Orpon under the leadership to form a coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.

In June at the latest, the quartet is scheduled to complete the government program, which defines the main lines of Finnish politics for four years.

Negotiations start at around nine in the morning. On Tuesday, the program will start with an opening seminar.

At least in the first week, Orpo is scheduled to hold a press conference every day at the end of the negotiations.

The fiercest conflicts between the parties can be expected over, for example, public spending cuts and immigration, climate and EU policies.

Board negotiations we visit Säätytalo at several different tables. According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, there are eleven main tables.

The first three main tables are the chairman’s table, the party secretaries’ table and the table called “Leading the State Council”. In the latter, the management of the board, the metrics and data used, and experiments are to be dealt with.

There are eight themed main tables. There are also side tables in connection with them. A large group of negotiators is expected for Säätytalo.

1. “Sustainable public finances”

Economic, tax and ownership policies are discussed at the table, among other things. Taxation has its own lower table.

2. “A functioning and sustainable welfare society”

Among other things, social and health services as well as municipalities and welfare areas are negotiated at the table. These also have their own lower tables.

3. “Well-being comes from work”

At the table, labor market and social security reforms and employment are discussed. Topics also have their own side tables.

4. “Skillful Finland”

Among other things, education and research are discussed at the table. Sports, culture and youth have their own lower table.

5. “Growth formula”

Among other things, the table will discuss accelerating economic growth, domestic entrepreneurship, deregulation and R&D activities.

6. “Finland of clean energy”

Climate and environmental policy is negotiated at the main table and the lower tables. Agriculture has its own lower table.

7. “International and active NATO-Finland”

Foreign and security policy, national defense and EU policy are discussed at the main table and the lower tables.

8. “Safe and crisis-proof rule of law”

Internal security, immigration and integration are discussed at the table and subtables.