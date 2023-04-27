Board negotiations | In particular, the participation of basic Finns in the negotiations received attention from around the world

Finland’s government negotiations became a news topic in many international media.

The coalition chairman and board member Petteri Orpo announced on Thursday that the Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats will form the government together with the coalition.

The announcement has attracted interest around the world as well. In particular, the presence of basic Finns in government negotiations has been in the headlines.

Among other things, a British magazine The Guardian reported on Thursday afternoon that Finland’s “main party” will open coalition negotiations with the “extreme right-wing and anti-immigration” party.

The newspaper quotes a member of parliament from the left-wing coalition Jussi Saramoawho has said that the possible government base is “the most right-wing in our history”.

The researchers interviewed by HS estimated on Thursday that the Orpo quartet would be the most right-wing government since the 1930s.

The Guardian notes that the negotiations will be difficult, especially in matters related to immigration.

For political topics the focused Politico Europe also puts the Basic Finns in the center in his Thursday article. The newspaper anticipates that the negotiations will be difficult, but mentions that the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra has said that he is committed to the success of the negotiations.

“Finland is approaching a conservative government, which includes the extreme right,” wrote an American news agency Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Finland is replacing the left-wing government with an economically conservative government coalition. The news agency notes that Finland’s line follows Sweden’s corresponding shift to the right last year.

Bloomberg draws attention to the fact that the goal of the new government is to cut expenses. Also a US magazine The Washington Post mentions that the parliamentary elections focused especially on the economy. According to it, the national debt, which became an election theme, will probably cause difficulties for the new government.

Also news agencies AFP and Reuters pay special attention to the participation of basic Finns in government negotiations.

The news agencies mention the different attitudes of the coalition and basic Finns towards immigration and Finland’s climate goals as possible problems in the negotiations.