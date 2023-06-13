Board negotiations | HS sources: Kristillisdemokrats crisis over the liberalization of alcohol sales, the end of the negotiations is getting longer

Board member Petteri Orpo (coordinator) estimates that the board negotiations will be completed on Wednesday. Government sources told HS on Tuesday that this is not possible due to the time spent in alcohol withdrawal.

Helsingin Sanomat according to information, the end of the government negotiations will be prolonged, because on Monday and Tuesday, the Christian Democrats have raised issues related to the liberalization of alcohol sales.

Kristillisdemokrati opposes measures aimed at liberalizing the sale of alcohol, which, for example, the coalition is pushing.

Government sources told Helsingin Sanomat after four o’clock on Tuesday that, due to the time spent in the alcohol crisis, it would not be possible to reach an agreement on the government program by Wednesday.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) according to the estimate it is probably not possible to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores without allowing spirits. STM has also opposed bringing wines into grocery stores.

Board member Petteri Orpo (kok) was still hopeful when he arrived at Säätytalo on Tuesday morning that the negotiations would have been completed on Wednesday or even during Tuesday.

Also chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran according to Tuesday morning, it seemed possible that an agreement would be reached on Wednesday.

“Or then not. Everything depends on the controversial issues”, Purra commented at the time.

Rkp’s on Tuesday, the direction was more reserved about the matter. Party chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson did not go on Tuesday to assess whether the government program is ready on Wednesday.

“There’s still a lot to do. Yes, we will have to sit here for a long time today,” Henriksson stated to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz according to that, the pace of the negotiations on Tuesday evening and Wednesday should be “clearly faster than the previous days”, if we wanted to be ready by Wednesday.

“When you’re at the financial table, there are a lot of issues that haven’t been fully dealt with,” continued Adlercreutz, who sits in the negotiating group dealing with financial issues, and stated that, for example, taxation issues have only scratched the surface.

Under the economic group, a group that negotiates tax matters meets, in which Adlercreutz is also a member.

Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah did not appear in front of the media at any point on Tuesday to comment on the progress of the negotiations, like the chairmen of other parties in the government negotiations.

Alcohol in addition to issues related to the liberalization of sales and the economy and taxation, the parties still have several issues to resolve, for example, related to social and health services and employment policy.

In addition, no final agreement was reached last week on cuts to development cooperation either.