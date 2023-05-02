Board negotiations | Helsinki’s management has a strong representation: the mayor and deputy mayor are present

The coalition has wanted to keep lobbyists out of government negotiations, but the “gate ban” does not apply, for example, to senior municipal decision-makers.

Helsinki both members of the mayor’s office from the coalition are involved in the government negotiations, according to the information announced on Tuesday from the name lists.

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen is involved in negotiating social security and the deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov matters of regional administration, municipalities and cities.

Vartiainen describes the assignment to HS as “a considerable responsibility and honor”.

“I was a member of the Social Security Committee as a Member of Parliament before becoming mayor, and I have been thinking about these things since my research career [sosiaaliturvaan liittyviä] questions,” he says.

“Finland needs more working hours and employed people. This is really important when aging really kicks in.”

The greater part there are MPs and employees of parliamentary groups and party offices nominated by the parties for the negotiations.

However, there are some party members who are not MPs or work for a party organization.

Vartiainen tells HS that the mayor’s responsibilities will not disappear from him during the negotiations.

“I am in one of the subgroups and its schedules are still being specified. If I have to spend a lot of time at Säätytalo, then of course I use my vacation or free days for that,” he says.

In the assembly is known to have been aligned before the negotiationsthat Säätytalo would have nothing to do with influence professionals from interest organizations or communication agencies, i.e. lobbyists.

On the other hand, the “gate ban” does not apply, for example, to those who receive their salary from the municipality. Coordinating negotiations on the part of the coalition Henrik Vuornos is also a leading municipal politician, full-time chairman of the Espoo City Council.

Vartiainen does not see any conflicts of interest in coordinating the role of mayor and negotiator.

“I am Finland’s representative there, not Helsinki’s.”

Board negotiations is organized into eight “reform tables”, under which there are even more sections.

Individual negotiators may represent their parties at several tables. The most “places” are in the party office of the Basic Finns Matti Putkonella and MP Arto Satose (kok) who sit in four different groups.