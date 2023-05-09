Board negotiations | Halla-aho: Basic Finns push for big cuts to development aid – Orpo: Needs to be assessed

According to Halla-aho, despite the differences, it has been possible to have a “surprisingly constructive” discussion about development aid.

Board negotiations continue on Tuesday at Säätytalo. Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho characterized when he arrived at the negotiations that the discussions were progressing “in a very good and constructive spirit”.

Halla-aho, Member of Parliament and former chairman of the Basic Finns, is part of the international and active NATO-Finland main table. Its topics include European policy, foreign and security policy, and development policy.

The coalition has asked whether development aid could be transferred to support Ukraine. When the media asked Halla-aho about it, she said that, in the opinion of basic Finns, reallocations are needed within the development cooperation budget. According to him, the party is pushing for the largest possible cuts and better allocation of development cooperation funds.

“We are not satisfied with the way Finnish taxpayers’ money is currently being used for development aid,” Halla-aho said.

According to him, it has been possible to have a “surprisingly constructive and calm discussion” on the issue, even though there are disagreements about it.

Development aid the convention was also asked From Petteri Orpo. Orpo said that he does not take a position on the goals of individual parties. According to him, development aid is also one of the things that must be evaluated and, if necessary, cut.

When Orpo was asked about the biggest disagreements between the negotiating parties, he said that he is not aware of any big disagreements right now, although there are difficult negotiations ahead.