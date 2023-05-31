Board negotiations | For a private doctor for 20 euros? This is how the model proposed by Kela would work

Government negotiators have asked Kela how private doctors could be utilized in solving the social security crisis.

Coil the proposed new type of compensation model would pay for itself, says Kela’s CEO Outi Antila.

HS news last week that Kela has presented a Kela compensation model to the government negotiators, where the customer would pay only 20 euros for a private general practitioner visit. The price would therefore be roughly the same as the deductible at the general practitioner’s office in many welfare areas.

“The sooner a person can see a doctor, the less other costs will be, such as sick leave allowances. The need for rehabilitation also decreases when a person receives treatment quickly and the situation does not get too bad. We firmly believe that this will pay for itself in many ways,” says Antila.

The goal of the new Kela compensation would be to ease the plight of basic healthcare. In government negotiations we are looking for ways to curb the growth of social security expenses. The idea is that primary health care, which is more functional than the current one, would reduce the need for expensive specialized medical care in the long run.

The reimbursement model would only deal with general practitioner visits. So it would not be applied, for example, to gynecologist or psychiatrist visits.

Coil has outlined different proposals for what kind of model could be implemented based on the wishes of the government negotiators.

All proposals include some kind of visit limit. Therefore, in the future, a citizen would not be able to seek compensation from a private general practitioner constantly, but for example 2–4 times a year. Not all visits would be physical visits to the reception, but remote receptions are also included in the calculations.

How many visits would be offered to citizens would depend on how much money the future government would like to divert to compensation. According to Kela’s calculations, with 200 million euros, for example, one million people could get one regular and one remote visit per year, and with 300 million euros, you could get a similar package for 1.5 million people.

“ “We have almost ready information system models.”

According to Antila, the queue situation in basic healthcare is currently so bad that at least 200 million euros per year should be set aside for compensation.

“At least that much would be needed to rectify this situation as quickly as possible.”

The compensation could also be introduced as a temporary measure, says Antila.

“Later on, we could look at whether we can get to such a situation in basic health care in welfare areas that this would become unnecessary.”

Thought The model proposed by Kela is based on the fact that the private doctor resource is not necessarily fully utilized at the moment. This was confirmed by HS in the interview last week also the private healthcare companies themselves. Both Pihlajalinna, Mehiläinen and Terveystalo are told that the companies would have the resources to treat more patients than at present.

According to Antila, private sector resources should be used more effectively through Kela.

“We have almost ready information system models that could handle this nationwide.”

The model would not be linked to welfare areas, meaning that people could visit a private general practitioner anywhere in Finland. If the patient needed further treatment in a specialized hospital, a private referral would be written to the welfare area.

In public the entire occupational health service has been criticized during the spring. The Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has stated in his report, that occupational health care medical services have problems related to the fairness and appropriateness of health care. According to THL, it should therefore be reformed as part of the entire Finnish social security system.

According to the law, occupational health must cover work-related health checks, support for work ability and investigation of work-related illnesses. However, a large number of employers also offer medical care services. There is an unfairness to this: different workers have different services, and people outside the workforce are naturally completely outside the services.

The appropriateness, on the other hand, is related to the fact that, according to THL, in occupational health, a doctor often treats ailments that would probably be treated by a health nurse or nurse in the public sector.

THL’s Mika Salminen is stated, that the whole system should be rebuilt. Also a professor of social policy Heikki Hiilamo wrote Mightily in his column last week, that occupational health care is a “sacred cow” in Finland, which should be adjusted better to support public health care as well.

“ “First, we need to get primary health care to play.”

Antilles According to

“Occupational health care has millions of visits per year, of which only a few are probably unnecessary. If the visits were to be transferred to the public side, for the most part to primary health care, however, a corresponding amount of money would not be transferred with it.”

Antila points out that employers pay most of the occupational health care. In 2020, all services in occupational health care cost a total of 879 million euros, of which employers paid approximately 500 million euros. The second part is financed by contributions from wage earners and entrepreneurs. The state’s share is less than one percent of the total amount.

According to Antila, moving occupational health care into part of public health care could perhaps be considered at some point in time, but not very soon.

“First, we need to get primary health care to play well enough.”

Outi Antila has led Kela since 2020.

In government negotiations savings are currently being sought not only from social security, but also from a large part of the other public sector. The goal is to adjust the public finances during the next election period with six billion euros, and part of the adjustment is going to be done with direct savings, i.e. cuts.

One of the biggest expenses in Finland is various benefits. In 2022, Kela paid benefits to citizens for a total of 16.3 billion euros.

Government negotiators have asked Kela how that amount could be reduced. There is no easy answer to that question, says CEO Antila.

He describes Finland’s social support system as a spider’s web: if you move the web from one corner, the whole web will swing. According to Antila, for example, it is likely that if the housing allowance is cut, at least some of its recipients will move to withdraw more subsistence allowance.

“Changes to one benefit affect other benefits.”

Common to all parties the social security committee has presented, that basic security would in the future consist of a single support. In the committee’s proposal, Kela’s rehabilitation allowance, sickness and parental allowances, as well as the basic unemployment allowance and labor market support would be combined into one new form of support.

This would be clearer for the recipient of the support and could also dismantle incentive traps, says Antila. The intention is that the reform would be undertaken in the beginning of the election period.

Incentive traps are already being tried to be dismantled in government negotiations. Right-wing parties are currently trying to form a government. They all emphasize the importance of work: working should always be more profitable than living on welfare. At least cuts to housing allowance and earnings-related unemployment allowance have been presented as solutions.

According to Antila, various subsidies are increased in the long term, usually because the journey from benefits to working life is too many twists and turns for many. These difficulties include health problems and difficulties in finding a job or improving one’s own working life skills.

According to Antila, the goal of 100,000 new jobs set in the government negotiations is best achieved by offering people more timely services. According to him, simply cutting benefits does not directly push people to work.

“If a person has a health limitation in getting to work, then he needs to get health care and some kind of investigation, where we think about his ability to work. If there are any social problems, they should be solved from below. Those who need rehabilitation must get into rehabilitation.”

In addition, labor services are needed, says Antila.

“If you never meet a person live at the employment office who helps you find a way back to work, then it is really difficult to get a job for a person who has many different problems.”