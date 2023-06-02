Board negotiations | Fewer tasks and more “community living” – These are the methods presented by the ministries to curb health and social care costs

The Ministry of Finance is proposing, for example, the removal of nurse assessment and the closing of healthcare offices.

In government negotiations solutions are currently being feverishly sought to curb the growth in the costs of social and health services.

This year, the state will put about 23 billion euros into the war. By the end of the election period, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the amount would already be more than 28 billion euros, and even after this the need for money would still increase.

At the same time, it is reported from the welfare regions that even the current funding is not sufficient for the high-quality implementation of all statutory services. Despite this, costs are wanted to be curbed, as the government negotiations aim for an economic adjustment of six billion euros over the next four years.

Both the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) have submitted their presentations to government negotiators on how to slow down the growth of costs. HS gathered the performances with the most significant effects.

Pruning tasks

VM states in the memorandum delivered to the negotiators, that it is practically impossible to significantly reduce the funding of welfare areas without a corresponding reduction in duties and obligations.

The ministry would begin to lighten the tasks of nurse assessment and primary care care guarantee. In the expenditure survey it published in the spring, the Ministry of Health calculated that if the nurse assessment were to be abandoned, approximately 240 million euros would be saved per year. Carer dimensioning means how many carers there must be per resident in round-the-clock care for the elderly. The ratio is being tightened to seven nurses per ten residents this year.

If, on the other hand, the tightening of the treatment guarantee for primary healthcare were abandoned, according to the Ministry of Health, 120 million euros would be saved in 2024 and around 130 million euros from 2025 onwards. The treatment guarantee for basic healthcare is to be tightened to 7 days this year and 14 days next year.

However, VM’s documents have conflicting positions on the care guarantee. The paper made by the cost-effectiveness competence center under the Ministry of Health states that tightening the treatment guarantee should not be abandoned, because it can be used to direct the focus of healthcare to primary healthcare, which is the goal.

The doctor worked on a computer at the Lauttasaari health center in June 2021.

WC also suggests reducing paperwork for doctors.

“In some places, a significant part of doctors’ working time is spent writing various statements, which is often of little effectiveness,” VM writes in the memo he sent to the negotiators.

Also according to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the productivity of medical work could be increased “significantly” by reducing statements and certificates. According to STM, approximately 180 doctor work years would be freed up if the working time spent on certificates and statements could be reduced by even 10 percent.

Communal living

Social and health Ministry suggests a “strong” increase in so-called community housing. In shared housing, an elderly person lives in his own rented apartment but in the same building with other elderly people, and he can receive various services.

The STM proposes that in the future only those whose health condition requires the constant presence of staff would be able to access round-the-clock service housing. In this way, according to the ministry, it would be possible to stick to the nurse assessment.

Resident and caregiver at Esperi Care’s nursing home in Tilkantähti, Helsinki in 2020.

Pruning the service network

Facilities it is possible to get savings by pruning, states the Ministry of Finance.

For the time being, the welfare areas are stuck in their old properties, but from 2026 they no longer have to rent them from the municipalities according to the law.

VM calculates that 86 million euros could be saved annually by “significantly improving” the use of facilities. However, according to the ministry, this would inevitably mean pruning the service network and shutting down entire operating units. In other words, Local services for more and more Finns would be removed.

Investing in mental health services

Mixed VM and STM urge government negotiators to put mental health services “in order”.

The Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has calculated that mental health problems cause costs of 11 billion euros for Finland, taking into account, among other things, lost working hours. In the long term, there would therefore be savings if more money were put into mental health services than is currently the case.

According to STM, if sick days could be reduced by even five percent, annual savings of 94.5 million euros would be created.

Ministries present a wider introduction of psychosocial methods in accordance with the Therapies to the Frontline model. The idea of ​​the model is that the treatment is graduated to different degrees. The goal is that people would quickly get access to the lowest levels of treatment, in which case the need for heavier treatments such as psychotherapy supported by Kela would decrease. According to STM, this would cost 50–120 million euros annually, depending on the availability of services.

Chief physician of THL Outi Linnaranta criticized the Terapiat etulinjana model of HS in the interview in May. According to Linnaranta, there is no evidence that methods based largely on digital services and guided self-care are effective, especially for children and young people.

Tightening the funding

A year welfare areas that started their operations at the beginning receive money from the state based on complex calculation formulas.

According to the Ministry of Finance, it is necessary to give welfare areas peace of mind now, and no big changes should be made to the funding model. A little tightening could still be done.

One part of the funding model is retrospective revisions, i.e. the funding provided by the state is revised retrospectively to reflect the costs realized each year. VM suggests that in the retrospective review, the equalization could only be done at 95 percent, which would save several tens of millions of euros.

VM also proposes the write-off of so-called permanent transitional equalizations, which would save 125 million euros per year starting in 2029. Transition equalization equalizes income between regions.

Streamlining procurement

Welfare areas according to VM, they will spend more than 8 billion euros annually on external acquisitions. In Finland, public procurement must be tendered, but in reality only a few companies participate in tenders. Low competition is likely to increase procurement costs.

The Ministry of Health therefore forces the welfare areas to increase procurement competition by, among other things, training staff and demanding re-competition of tenders that have received one offer.

Improving the efficiency of public sector procurement is something that all parties have spoken for. The problem is generally considered to be that the public sector has too little expertise in procurement.

Utilization of technology

Technology the current wider utilization and the addition of digital services have long been taken for granted in the social security world.

In its memorandum, VM presents research conducted at the University of Jyväskylä, according to which with the help of artificial intelligence and new technologies it is possible to curb social security costs even at the “billions level”. However, VM also states that the achievable savings should be treated with caution and that new information systems also require investments.