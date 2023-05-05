Board negotiations | Basic Finns’ Tynkkynen criticizes Orpo Yle’s speeches: “I went to make a big mistake”

Petteri Orpo said at a press conference on Thursday that his government will not interfere with Yleisradio’s content. According to Sebastian Tynkkynen, Orpo has spoken more than his government negotiation partners.

Basic Finns Congressman Sebastian Tynkkynen scolds Facebook-in his publication, the government official Petteri Orpon (kok) Thursday Yle speeches. Tynkkynen leads the negotiation group in the government negotiations, which considers digitalization and communication.

“Orpo made a big mistake by stating with his own authority that Yle’s content production would not be touched. This may be the line of the coalition, but in government negotiations, no one dictates, especially in public, but the parties are negotiated with and met with whom they want to join the government,” Tynkkynen writes.

Tynkkynen refers to things that Orpo said at his press conference on Thursday.

Orpo held on Thursday evening press conference, where Ilta-Sanomat asked him if Orpo’s board will intervene in Yle’s content production. In the background was the one published by Tynkkynen on Wednesday a tweetwhere Tynkkynen asked “just out of curiosity, which Yle channels and programs are not essential”.

Orpo replied to Ilta-Sanom that his government “really will not” interfere with Yleisradio’s content.

“The content will not be interfered with. And then you also have to remember that Yle is a radio under the parliament. Communication and digitalization will be dealt with in this section, and Ylek will also participate in that discussion. But I think it’s better, and I hope that everyone follows the fact that these groups hold discussions together about those content matters, and that work doesn’t start until next week,” Orpo said at the press conference.

“Certainly the chairman [Tynkkysen] own reflection.”

According to Tynkkynen, Orpo commented on the Yle issue too early, because the communication and digitalization negotiation division has not yet started its work.

Coalition and Basic Finns share the same idea about it, that Yle’s budget could be cut. For example, in November 2022, the coalition published an alternative budget in which Yle’s budget was rapidly cut. By lifting the value added tax paid by Yle and returning the index to the 2019 level, the coalition would get a total of 124.7 million euros in savings.

In the alternative budget of Basic Finns, wider cuts were presented to Yle, a reduction of 144 million euros. A quarter would qualify for funding.

Currently, Yle’s funding is more than 550 million euros per year.

The views of the parties differ specifically in the contents. For example Kai Mykkänen (kok) told HS in the winter that the coalition “has no ideological goal to cut” Yle. Instead, the basic Finns Ville Tavio also brought up the contents of Yle’s programs in the HS interview.

“For example, the green-left world of thought is represented by Yle Kioski, and when you listen to YleX, there is also a program on the radio that is clearly identified with green-leftism,” Tavio said in a story published for HS on December 1.