Board negotiations | A tip about the government’s climate policy? Petteri Taalas gives a picture of the situation, Ollikainen aside

Petteri Taalas, who was chosen to give the climate review, has wondered why there is so much talk about carbon sinks in Finland.

Board negotiations started on Tuesday with a seminar where experts give the negotiators a snapshot of the issues on the table.

Some kind of government sympathizer Petter Orpon from the emphasis, you can try to guess who has been invited to speak at the seminar in Helsinki’s Säätytalo.

The secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization was chosen to give the climate review Petteri Taalas. He will give a lunchtime presentation under the title “Climate change – global situation and perspectives on Finland”.

Taalas’ election is a change compared to four years ago, when the Sdp Antti Rinne had invited the chairman of the Climate Panel to Säätytalo Markku Ollikainen.

Both Taalas and Ollikainen take climate change very seriously and demand additional measures. However, their emphases differ when it comes to Finland’s role, carbon sinks and EU obligations.

Usually, seminar speakers are also used as experts in the later stages of negotiations.

Climate panel chairman Markku Ollikainen.

Four years then Ollikainen was closely involved in providing information on climate policy to the negotiating group. HS called Olllikainen to ask if the Climate Panel has been asked to join Säätytalo this time for a later stage.

“There has been no invitation so far,” he says.

According to Ollikainen, there is no legal obligation to include the Climate Panel in government negotiations.

He says, however, that he is worried about whether the obligation of the EU’s sink and emission targets and the costs of neglecting them will now be understood at the negotiating tables.

Finland is not keeping up with the national sink target for 2030 negotiated at the EU table, which could result in spending in the billions due to buying sink units.

There is a buck wondered why there is so much talk about carbon sinks in Finland, when in his opinion it is more important to reduce fossil emissions and prevent deforestation outside of Europe.

Carbon sink means the growth of the natural carbon stock, i.e. for example the binding of atmospheric carbon dioxide to growing trees. Carbon sinks “reverse” human climate emissions.

Ollikainen has criticized Taalasen statements related to carbon sinks. He has considered, for example, Taalas’ claim that other countries do not talk about carbon sinks like Finland is wrong.

Taalas said just before the elections In an interview with Yle, that the carbon sink debate is a “Finnish specialty”. Before the elections, especially the Greens and the Left Alliance announced a “coal sink rescue package” for Finland, which has also been demanded by the Climate Panel.

Finland’s carbon sinks have shrunk so much for ten years due to deforestation and forest growth that land use became a source of emissions in 2021.

The development is not compatible with Finland’s 2035 carbon neutrality goal.

However, little was said about the improvement of carbon sinks in the responses to the recognition of the government by the four that are now holding government negotiations, i.e. the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats.

A buck is a world-renowned climate expert, as he has appeared at public events for the reports of the intergovernmental climate panel IPCC.

In the global picture, his message is the same as that of other hard-line climate scientists: not enough has been done. Fresh In his Iltalehti column he wrote that so far “we are not moving into safe waters”:

“All the factors measured in the atmosphere are moving in the wrong direction: heat waves, drought, forest fires, heavy rains, melting of glaciers, rising sea levels, acidification of the seas and concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide,” he reasoned.

Regarding Finland, however, Taalas has not fully agreed with the climate panel’s message about the urgency of saving carbon sinks, but has, for example, considered whether reducing logging in Finland could increase them elsewhere in the world.

Fresh In an interview with Yle Taalas mentioned that the collapse of Finland’s carbon sinks is due to the slowing down of tree growth and the age structure of forests. He did not mention the Finnish Natural Resources Agency for the reason he brought up first i.e. the increase in logging volumes in recent years.

Taalas told Yle that “Finland’s economy revolves around the forest cluster”. Forestry’s share of Finland’s gross domestic product is about four percent.

In an interview with Yle, he also emphasized the priority of reducing fossil energy.

“Here, we have perhaps started with the wrong assumptions and thought that with a carbon sink we can take care of quite a large part of the problem, which should be taken care of by reducing fossil energy.”

In government negotiations the parties are divided especially by the goal recorded in Finland’s climate act that Finland’s emissions and sinks will be equal already in 2035.

Regarding carbon neutrality, Taalas said this in an interview with Yle:

“It is important that we stick to the goal of becoming carbon neutral. Is it 2035, then it’s a bit of semantics.”