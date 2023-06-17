Board negotiations | 45,000 cups of coffee and 1,099 visits – this is how the Finnish government program was born

The second longest government negotiations in the history of independent Finland required hundreds of experts and a thousand cups of coffee a day.

Finland the new government program is ready.

The program was completed late on Thursday after the parties had twisted the content of the program for a whole 45 days. The program was released on Friday afternoon.

The government negotiations were the second longest in the history of independent Finland.

It has only been negotiated for longer Urho Kekkonen another government in 1951. This record would have been broken now if the negotiators had sat down at the table on the Wednesday of Midsummer week.

Government official, the coalition Petteri Orpo led the negotiations at Helsinki’s Säätytalo opposite the Bank of Finland. Future board partners have played prominent roles Riikka Purra (ps), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and Sari Essayah (kd).

In this story, we go through the most important numbers of the negotiations.

Parties the negotiators and their invited experts have bought 150 liters of coffee at Säätytalo every day of the negotiations. That makes 6,750 liters for the entire duration of the negotiations.

So 1,000 cups of coffee have been brewed at Säätytalo every day, and a total of 45,000 cups of coffee during the entire negotiations.

Negotiation coffees would fill at least seven children’s inflatable swimming pools.

Breakfast porridge has also been served at Säätytalo during the negotiations. There is no information about the amount of porridge eaten at this time.

The experts a total of 1,099 hearings were organized during the negotiations. Many experts have visited several times, but in total the negotiators heard about 850 experts.

Among other things, numerous officials and experts from different ministries came to the hearings. There are also, for example, researchers from different universities, representatives of the labor market partners, and representatives of various interest organizations, agencies, the social welfare sector and companies.

Eight visits to different reform tables were made by the financial adviser Jukka Mattila from the Ministry of Finance, director of immigration Sonja Hämäläinen from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy and Director General of the Immigration Department Minna Hulkkonen from the Ministry of the Interior.

Of the organizations, experts from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health were consulted most often during the negotiations, and the Ministry of Finance was the second most important organization. More than 60 visits were made from both of these ministries for negotiations.

After the ministries, the entity that visited the negotiations most often was the University of Helsinki, with twenty visits. Kela’s experts were also consulted almost 20 times.

The experts of the Central Confederation of Business (EK) were consulted more than ten times. The interest organizations of industrial sectors were also present several times. Among the visitors were, for example, representatives of the Forest Industry, the Finnish Industry Association and the Technology Industry.

Experts from Akava, the Center for Employees’ Association STTK and the central organization of trade unions SAK also got on board.

Among the companies that were able to speak were forest company UPM, trading company Kesko, Nokia, Finnair and Alko.

In addition to hundreds of negotiators and experts, media representatives as well as MPs’ assistants have been standing on the sidelines. The background groups of the negotiations also include numerous other essential figures, such as the cooks of Säätytalo morning porridge.

Hundreds the representatives of the parties hammered out the program at the so-called reform tables, which have also gathered elsewhere than at Säätytalo.

The negotiations were divided into eight reform tables, some of which were divided into several subgroups. For this reason, there were a total of 26 negotiation groups.

Read more: What do Orpo’s “reform tables” really mean? This is how government negotiations are conducted in practice

There have been a total of 308 seats in the negotiation organization of the parties.

The assembly has had the most seats, 85. Fundamental Finns have had 82 seats, the Swedish People’s Party of Finland 69 and the Christian Democrats 72 seats.

The presidents of the parties have had their own chairman’s table. Other members of the negotiation organization may have sat at several tables. For example Merja Eräpolku (kd) and Matti Putkonen (ps) have both participated in the negotiations at four different tables.

Things at the three tables have come to a head Tapio Luoma-aho (kd), Elsi Juupaluoma (kd), Jorma Piisinen (ps), Otto Andersson (r), Johan Johansson (r), Marjo Anttoora (kd) and Mikael Lith (p.s.).

Even more have had a seat at two tables.

negotiations at the end, the government program was published. The document in question describes as precisely as possible what kind of policy the government will promote during its four-year term.

The latest government program has 242 pages with appendices.

For example Antti Rinne (sd) resulted in 214 pages of issues. The center Juha Sipilä government negotiators achieved 74 pages.

In 1951 Urho Kekkonen another government program, which was therefore negotiated longer than ever after, could fit on one page. Its first issue was the development of friendly relations towards the Soviet Union. In terms of economic policy, the then government promised to curb inflation and restore confidence in the value of the mark.