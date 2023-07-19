Board | More than a thousand people demonstrate against racism and Riikka Purra in Helsinki

The protesters want “the racists out of the government”.

More than a thousand people is currently demonstrating against racism in the center of Helsinki. Zero tolerance! The march called “Racists out of government” is especially demanded by the finance minister Riikka Purran leave the government.

The police command center estimates shortly before six that there are “well over a thousand” demonstrators. The management center was not yet able to give a more detailed assessment.

The editor of HS who is there Vilma Aholuoto the line formed by the protesters is several hundred meters long. About a quarter to six, the start of the march was on Mannerheimintie, and two lanes were closed.

According to Aholuoto, there are also plenty of police officers. Demonstrators shout racism and anti-Bite slogans.

“The protesters alternately shout ‘down with the government’ and ‘no racists in the government, no racists anywhere,'” Aholuoto describes.

According to the police, the demonstration has been peaceful so far.

Demonstration is organized by individuals.

The demonstration started at 5 pm from Säätytalo. The march goes through Snellmaninkatu, Aleksanterinkatu and Mannerheimintie to the Parliament building. According to the organizers, there will be speeches at the destination, and the program is scheduled to end at 18:30.