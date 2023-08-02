Board | More than a hundred parties were asked to be heard by the working group preparing the non-discrimination notification

The government has promised a communication on “promoting equality, equality and non-discrimination” to the parliament in September.

2.8. 16:37 | Updated 2.8. 20:20

The government the working group preparing the equality notification will hear more than a hundred different parties during July-August, according to the material requested by Helsingin Sanomat from the Government Council.

Most of the hearings are written, that is, experts provide a written answer to the questions posed by the working group.

Among the parties there are various researchers, authorities, labor organizations and other organizations that work, for example, on equality and equality work.

Communication was promised shortly after the chairman of Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran old writings became public.

Chairmen of governing parties published a joint statement at the time and said in the press release that the Government’s communication “on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society” will be brought to the parliament in the fall.

Government announcements can concern international relations or the administration of the kingdom. Based on them, you can also vote on the confidence of the government or an individual minister.

The working group is chaired by the state secretary Risto Artjoki rate for HSthat the preparatory work will actually start at the beginning of August, after the holiday season, and that the communication will be completed by the beginning of the parliamentary session.

Government negotiates the content of the communication at the seminar in mid-August.

of HS in the consultation request you see, experts are asked, among other things, to tell what kind of issues the parties feel are important to “bring up for the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society”.

In addition, views are requested on the Equal Finland action program and on which objectives and measures of the action program should be focused even more in the future.

It is the previous government approved as a decision in principle in autumn 2021 anti-racism and good population relations action program.

Decisions in principle give the state administration instructions and guidelines for the preparation of matters. The final decisions are made by the authority handling and preparing the matter. and decisions of principle do not have direct legal effects on citizens.