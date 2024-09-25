Board | Minister Valtonen defended the UN voting decision in New York, which was barked up by the government partners

Government|Valtonen said that he himself would have joined the equality coalition rejected by Minister Tavio.

New York

The government internal disagreements about Finland’s foreign policy decisions took the main attention of the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) at a press conference at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

“Finland’s foreign and security policy is crystal clear,” Valtonen stated in his first answer to questions from Finnish journalists.

Despite the assurance, the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats are criticized Valtonen’s decision from last weeks: together with the strong majority of the UN member states, Finland demanded that Israel end the occupation of the Palestinian territories and move the residents of the Jewish settlements away.

From the beginning of the week, the president of the republic Alexander Stubb scolded Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavion (ps) soloing to leave Finland out of the equality coalition related to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Official sources told For MTV’s news, the reason for Tavio’s decision is that the alliance also promotes the status of gender and sexual minorities.

Christian Democrats chairman Sari Essayah hoped with reference to both cases, the government will discuss the rules of the game regarding the decision-making power of the ministers.

Essayah’s party mate Päivi Räsänen insisted that important issues such as the Israel vote should definitely be dealt with in the tp-utva, i.e. the joint meeting of the president of the republic and the ministerial committee for foreign and security policy.

Valtonen responded to the criticism that it has been the custom of the foreign minister to decide on UN votes by consulting the civil service and in cooperation with the prime minister and the president.

“If there are bigger issues, more far-reaching positions that define Finland’s line, I believe that Sari Essayah will also think from her couch that it is good for us to have a consistent foreign and security policy line – that if something is decided, it will not be changed from one government term to another,” Valtonen said.

“In addition to everything, I proactively brought this decision to tp-utva, and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Essayah has also been there.”

I understand Valtonen commented on the decision to stay out of the equality alliance for the reconstruction of Ukraine by saying that Finland has pushed the issue of sexual and gender minorities strongly. Personally, he would have decided to join the alliance.

Valtonen emphasized that it was an individual decision of an individual minister, which was within his authority, and it does not change the broad outline of Finland’s foreign policy.

“It’s not like if we’re not involved, it will throw our value base in the scrap heap. There are a huge number of projects, and within the framework of scarce resources, they have to be evaluated,” he said.

“Cooperation with Minister Tavio works really, really well, but in situations like this we need to improve our communication.”

Valtonen denied the interpretation that the government partners of the coalition might curb Finland’s desire to recognize the independence of Palestine. He repeated, like President Stubb, that Finland will recognize Palestine.

“I personally see that it is the only way to truly create a long-term future for Palestine,” Valtonen said.

“The two-state model has been Finland’s line for a long time. There are no two words about it within the government.”

Valtonen emphasized the importance of timing so that recognition would produce results. He referred to the previous wave in May–June, when European countries Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia recognized Palestine.

“Unfortunately, it has not led to anything better.”

Valtonen reiterated that the most important thing is to end the ceasefire in Gaza and the wider escalation in the Middle East. He emphasized his concern that the continuation of hostilities will radicalize the population of the region.

“Even in moderate Arab countries, people are starting to get tired of the fact that the weak seem to be oppressed so strongly in this case of Palestine.”