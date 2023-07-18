Board | Minister Rydman Yelella: “Strange conspiracy theories have spread among serious researchers and the media”

According to Economy Minister Wille Rydman, there are parties in Finland who deliberately spread false claims about Finland in the international media.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) didn’t want Monday night In Yle’s A-studio to specify who he meant when he spoke in the morning Ylen Ykkösaamu “by certain parties who spread false claims about Finland to the international media”.

Host of A-studio Petri Raivio immediately asked Rydman at the beginning of the conversation which parties the minister was referring to.

“Because if you go to Twitter and look at the activities of various researchers and social media activists, including journalists, you don’t have to look long before you find such cases. But I’ve come to notice that if you specifically mention some people by name, it’s supposed to be smearing,” said Rydman.

Raivio also asked for clarification on what kind of claims are being spread about Finland, according to Rydman.

“This government has been branded with the most unsubstantiated and baseless claims. In the craziest, it has even been claimed that someone’s choice of tie would convey some kind of special message to some mysterious audience,” said Rydman.

He was referring to his predecessor Vilhelm to Junnila, who wore a raccoon tie to his vote of no confidence. The tie was suspected of containing hidden meaningsbut According to Junnila the tie was a gift from his spouse, who likes raccoons.

Rydman did not present any other examples.

Rhythm said Ylen Ykkösaamu on Monday morning that there are “life-long Johanbäckmans” in Finland who spread false claims about Finland to the international media. Johan Backman is a docent known for his connections to Russia, whose journalist was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence by the Supreme Court (KKO) last year Jessica Aron stalking.

“First of all, it must be stated that there have indeed been certain parties who have tried to spread false claims about Finland in the international media. We have had various professors and online activists who also have their own party political affiliations, and these have also had to be corrected. Of course, it’s not the government’s fault that unfortunately there are such Johanbäckmans in their own lives who spread incorrect information that harms Finland to foreign media,” Rydman said in an interview with Ykkösaamu.

Do you side by side? therefore, weaving tie choices into Bäckman’s actions, Raivio asked Rydman in the evening’s A-studio.

“They mostly equate to conspiracy theories that I find strange,” Rydman replied. According to him, such interpretations have also spread “among serious researchers and media”.

According to him, a few foreign media have let through “strange claims”, but the majority have not, despite the “suppression”. Rydman mentioned the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung as an example of a newspaper that has had “special things”.

The member of parliament who participated in the discussion in A-studio Matias Mäkynen (sd) there is currently no special need to “feed” information about Finland to foreign media.

“When the government first negotiates for seven weeks on the government program, and now it seems to be negotiating for seven weeks on the rules of the game, it’s interesting [ulkomailla]”, Mäkynen said.

Also prime minister From Petteri Orpo asked about Rydman’s Monday morning comments at the press conference In Brussels on Monday from early evening. Orpo said he was not aware of Rydman’s comments.

“The way the whole of Finland talks can perhaps be seen in miniature inside the government—The air seems to be full of different things and sayings, and maybe it would be better if everyone calmed down a bit,” Orpo said.