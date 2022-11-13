Board | Minister of Justice Henriksson: Center your table for the repetition of the Sámi district law

The government met on Sunday night to deal with its biggest controversy of the moment.

Center left the Sámi district law on the table at the board meeting on Sunday evening. This means that the consideration of the law will be further delayed.

The Minister of Justice, the chairman of Rkp, told about it Anna-Maja Henriksson On Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. He says, however, that he aims to present the bill to parliament next week.

“In order to secure the rights of the Sámi people, a new #Sámi District Court Act is needed. Today, it has already been tabled for the second time by the center at the Government Council session. I am working to be able to submit a bill to the parliament next week,” Henriksson wrote.

The Sámi district law has been prepared in the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice says on Twitter that the proposal was left on the table by the minister Antti Kaikkonen on application.

This was the second consecutive meeting of the Government Council, where the center, so to speak, tabled a controversial law.

The center is of the opinion that the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) should not try to introduce a law to parliament that the center disagrees with.

Usually, laws on which the government has a consensus are brought to the parliament.

On the table filing means that one of the government ministers requests to see the documents of the motion under consideration in order to learn more about the matter. In this case, the processing is postponed to the next meeting.

The procedure may be done for a single law a maximum of three times. On the third occasion, however, it may only be requested by a minister who has not been to two previous meetings.

In addition minister’s handbook according to the third postponement is accompanied by a condition:

“However, the handling of the matter cannot be postponed when the Government’s decision must be made by a deadline based on legislation, or the Government cannot postpone its decision for reasons comparable in importance to this.”

Submitting the law is urgent, because according to the agreement between the parliament and the government, the last new legislative initiatives should be submitted to the parliament by Thursday at the latest. This is to ensure that the parliament has enough time to process the laws.

Parliamentary elections will be held at the beginning of April.

The Sámi District Court Act the reform is about how Sámi identity and election and voting eligibility are defined in the Sámi assemblies. The Sámi assemblies are divided on the matter, but the majority is nevertheless in favor of the proposal prepared by the government.

The UN Human Rights Committee has reprimanded Finland for the fact that, based on the current law, the Supreme Administrative Court has allowed persons on the election list of the Sámi assemblies, who have been rejected by the Sámi assemblies themselves. The UN Human Rights Committee has recommended that the law be changed so that the Sámi’s right to self-determination as an indigenous people is realized.

The matter is sensitive and difficult. Marin’s government is the third government in a row to try to reform the Sámi District Law.

of HS according to the government sources interviewed on Sunday, it is quite likely that Prime Minister Marin will finally bring the law to parliament, despite opposition and delays from the center.

Different government sources give different descriptions of what Prime Minister Marin and the Minister of Finance do Annika Saarikko (Centre) had agreed in advance on whether the motion could be brought to the parliament in disagreement, if there is no other way.

Saarikko has admitted in the media after the first shock that it had been talked about.

If the prime minister really brings the law to the parliament in disagreement, then the law would need to pass in order to get support from the opposition as well.

There would also be a danger that the law would get stuck in committees and not be processed before the elections. In that case, reforming the law would be left to the account of the next government.

In its media comments, the center has threatened that bringing the law to the parliament in disagreement would also take away the basis of trust from the rest of the government’s work and would make it difficult to pass other laws during the rest of the government’s term.