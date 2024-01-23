Board | Minister of Finance Purra Yelella: The need for additional adjustments can rise to at least two billion euros

Purra said on Tuesday at Yle's A-Studio that he thinks it is likely that the government will look at tax solutions in addition to spending savings.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purran (ps), the need for additional adjustments to the public finances may rise to at least two billion euros.

Purra spoke about it on Tuesday evening Ylen in A-Studio.

The government is supposed to make more decisions during the spring budget rush to adjust the public finances.

The government agreed during the government negotiations that it will adjust the public finances with six billion euros. However, it has since become clear that this is not enough to achieve the government's economic goals. The reasons are the gloomy economic outlook, the deficit of the welfare regions and the possible additional funding of the municipalities.

Earlier in January, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) estimates that the need for additional adjustments is between one and a half billion euros. However, according to him, there was no certainty as to whether one and a half billion is the upper limit or whether adjustments are needed even more than this.

According to Purra, the measures will be refined depending on how the recession, employment and tax revenues develop.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on Tuesday that balancing the income and expenditure of Finland's public finances requires, in addition to cuts and structural reforms, a tightening of taxation.

The IMF welcomes the government's goal to reduce the public finance deficit, but according to it, stronger political actions are needed to achieve the goal.