Board | Minister Junnila has tweeted about the animal adorning his tie several times over the course of a year

Vilhelm Junnila’s (ps) tie matters, because it would be noteworthy if he had continued some kind of hidden communication on the very day when he had to face a no-confidence vote and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) was interviewed because of hidden messages in his election ads.

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) tie selection in Wednesday’s vote of confidence doesn’t seem like a coincidence, as he has tweeted about raccoons four times in three different contexts over the course of a year.

Junnila, who used to mainly wear monochromatic ties in parliament, had chosen a tie full of raccoon pictures on Wednesday.

The confidence vote was about whether Nazi and far-right symbols have a history hinted several times Junnila is suitable for the position of minister.

In the United States, the raccoon (Raccoon) the abbreviation “coon” is historically very pejorativea racist term aimed at black people, which is also stated in the publication by the University of Tampere in the dictionary of ethnic words.

Vilhelm Junnila (ps) has tweeted about raccoons several times.

HS has found out the background of the tie, because it would be noteworthy if Junnila had continued some kind of hidden communication on the very day when she had to face a vote of no confidence because of the hidden messages in her election ads and the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) for interview.

Junnila listened with a raccoon tie around her neck when Orpo gave her a “serious warning”.

Junnila also has a raccoon tie around her neck assured the media that he had “learned his lesson” from criticism arising from his Nazi references. He said he condemns all extremist groups and anti-Semitism.

Of course, it could be that Junnila’s choice of tie was completely innocent and without any hidden meanings. It could be that Junnila just likes raccoons a lot. The matter is not known because Junnila has not answered HS’s question on the matter on Wednesday or Thursday.

Junnilan Based on his Twitter history, it’s clear that the raccoon means something to him. He has tweeted about the animal Four times recently, sometimes also in a surprising way.

In January 2023, Junnila, for example, was responsible for the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen To Ähtäri’s tweet about pandas: “Are you going to get raccoons now?”

The answer has been shared by profiles who, based on their updates, think in a basic Finnish way. The answer was liked, for example, by the Minister of Justice Leena Meren (ps) appointed as state secretary on Thursday Teija Makkonen and other basic Finns.

HS reached Makkonen by phone on Thursday. When asked about the meaning of a like and a tweet, he is in a hurry to hang up. He urges you to ask Junnila about it.

Been trying to ask for two days. Couldn’t you explain what this raccoon thing is when you liked the post anyway?

“I don’t. I now have to go and continue working at the Government Council.”

Junnila already published another slightly similar tweet in July 2022.

It was a response to the director of Korkeasaari Zoo To Sanna Hellströmwho in his opening asked for a discussion about zoos and Korkeasaari’s annual report.

In Korkeasaari, it was decided to give up the last raccoons already in 2020, because it is an alien species defined as harmful in Europe, which cannot be brought to Finland.

Additionally, in March 2022, Junnila shared a CBC News video about a Ukrainian raccoon cafe.

In November 2022, Junnila called the raccoon on Twitter “the greatest of animals” in her English response to a news video in which a Russian soldier takes a raccoon from Hersonis Zoo.

HS fact checker following the Russian war of aggression of John Helin raccoons are best known in connection with the war precisely because of this incident, where the Russians stole them from Hersonis. Otherwise, according to Helin, the raccoon is not a well-known symbol of support for Ukraine.

“If he has already tweeted about raccoons in July 2022, it’s hard to say how it would be related to the war in Ukraine,” says Helin.

Junnila has not profiled herself in politics as a defender of animal rights. In the HS election machine, he completely disagreed with the argument proposing to ban fur farming.

The raccoon is also not a symbol of Finnishness in any way, because it is a North American alien species that does not occur in Finland.

Raccoon is also not an obvious symbol of the extreme right in Finland.

On the other hand, there is a connection with the Nazis in the European debate. Nazi leader Hermann Göring was accused for a long time of deliberately spreading the raccoon to Europe, and because of this, for example, the British tabloids made headlines about the “invasion of Nazi raccoons”.

Later, the Raccoons were partially “liberated” from this Nazi connection. German biologist Mario Ludwig confirms to HS that the archival material does not support the claim that Göring pushed for the distribution of raccoons, although raccoons in Germany Adolf Hitler during the reign in 1934 it was introduced.

If Junnilan the tie contained a message or a wink aimed at those of the same political mind, it could be the good people of the parliament behavior contrary to manners.

In Parliament, you have to dress appropriately and political symbols are not considered appropriate.

For example, the greens Jenni Pitko was reprimanded when he came into the courtroom wearing a t-shirt that read “Future is Feminist” i.e. “The future is feminist”. Päivi Räsänen (kd), on the other hand, received a warning after waving the Bible on the podium.

Ten years ago, at the 150th anniversary of the Diet, the Basic Finns, on the other hand, resented the Greens Oras Tynkynen rainbow tie.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner thought the tie was at that time “can be interpreted as criticism of Russia’s gay laws” and was therefore a political message inappropriate for the hall.