Board | Mikko Savola of the center will become the deputy of the Minister of Defense

“There were new tones in the weighing in the very last days”, says the chairman of the centre, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko.

The center the party government, the parliamentary group and the European Parliament group propose that the Minister of Defense Antti from Kaikko (center) is replaced by a member of parliament during his paternity leave Mikko Savola (center).

Kaikkonen will be sidelined from the duties of the Minister of Defense for about two months, starting on January 6.

Savola is a third-term MP from South Ostrobothnia. He is a member of the defense committee and the foreign affairs committee in the parliament.

The matter was decided on Thursday morning. According to the release, the decision was unanimous, and no other motions were made at the meeting.

Yet on Tuesday, the chairman of the centre, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko said that he would nominate the Minister of Economic Affairs for the position Mika Lintilä.

Savola registered for the race publicly on Wednesday evening.

“Citizens were rightfully concerned about whether the same minister is able to handle two key ministerial duties in the winter of crisis. When the circumstances change, you also have to change your own view.”

In the press release, Saarikko praises Savola as reliable and competent. Also on the messaging service Twitter, Saarikko stated that the freezing week showed “that it is not wise to combine two portfolios”.