Board | Member of Parliament Atte Kaleva pointed out the connection of scarves covering the face with removal from the country – “It’s hard to see that a person could stay here”

However, the use of scarves covering bald faces does not yet need to be regulated by law in Finland.

Congressman and Helsinki City Councilor Atte Kaleva (cook) said on Monday on Twitterthat in Finland you should walk with your face visible in public places or leave the country.

By showing the face, Kaleva refers to the niqab and burka scarves used by Muslim women, which cover the face.

Kaleva’s proposal is a continuation of the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) to a published blog post from 2019 in which he refers to scarf users as “black sacks”. Purra has said that with his text he defends the Western concept of equality and women’s rights.

In response to this, the chairman of the Union for Women’s Affairs and a member of parliament for the Greens Fatim Diarra wrote on Monday In the opinion text of HSthat you can’t claim to defend women’s rights, if at the same time you are barking at some group of women in a racist way.

Kaleva says that he brought up the scarf issue, among other things, in response to Diarra’s opinion piece.

“For a long time, I have been amazed at how Muslim women who live in fundamentalist communities seem to be a blind spot for Western feminists,” Kaleva tells HS.

According to Kaleva, she does not see the use of a burka or niqab as a problem if it is a woman’s own choice.

No one should be subject to the “emansi point compulsion”, says Kaleva.

“Of course then he has to understand that it is against our customs, and it is considered impolite to walk down the street with your face covered.”

However, the question arises as to whether it is a woman’s own free choice, Kaleva continues.

“If a person lives in communities where wearing a scarf is perceived as a community custom, then I would like to see women in those communities who go without a scarf and do not suffer any negative consequences,” Kaleva continues.

Kaleva states that she sees talks about scarves as feminist clothing incomprehensible, because from her point of view they are also tools of subjugation.

“ “If you don’t want to adopt the Finnish concept of equality, it’s hard to see that a person could stay here.”

Atte Kaleva writes that “in the country like the country or out of the country”. Does he think that women who wear face scarves should be removed from the country?

“An immigrant should commit to the customs that are followed here. You should embrace individual freedom, equality and equality if you want to be here. If, on the other hand, you don’t want to adopt the Finnish concept of equality, it’s hard to see that a person could stay here,” says Kaleva.

Does this mean actual removal from the country?

“This could be combined, for example, with obtaining a permanent residence permit.”

In this case, would wearing a scarf covering the face be an obstacle to obtaining a permanent residence permit?

It wouldn’t be, Kaleva corrects. Actions about him should not be aimed at women themselves. Instead, Kaleva should address the fact that the community or an individual forces a woman to wear a scarf covering her face.

“We should intervene in the community, the use of power.”

In Kaleva’s opinion, coercion could somehow be linked to a permanent residence permit in the “legislative toolbox”, but according to Kaleva, he has not yet thought about the matter beyond this.

“It could be discussed whether the legislation needs to be updated.”

According to Atte Kaleva, Finland is not yet in a situation where the use of scarves covering the face should also be regulated by law.

“The ban is in the toolbox, if nothing else helps, then it could be implemented. But I still don’t think there’s a need for it, because there aren’t that many fundamentalist Islamic communities in Finland.”

Face It is not the first time that the banning of covering scarves is a topic of conversation in Finland. For example in 2013 the Ministry of Justice outlinedthat there are no sufficiently compelling social grounds in Finland to ban niqab and burka scarves that cover the face.

Kaleva sees that an important part of promoting women’s rights is integration. Women should be encouraged to work and go to school.

“There is still no need for more drastic measures than reforming integration education. It should be taught that in Finland a woman can decide for herself.”