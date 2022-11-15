Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Board | Marin: The Sámi District Act will be submitted to the parliament this week

November 15, 2022
Originally, the presentation was supposed to be given to the parliament already last Thursday. The Center strongly opposes the Sámi District Law.

Prime minister Sanna Marini According to (sd), the Sámi district law opposed by the center is going to be submitted to the parliament this week. On Tuesday, he answered a question on the matter at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallasen with. Kallas was on a visit to Finland on Tuesday.

“I consider this an important human rights issue from the point of view of the indigenous peoples”, Marin explained the importance of the Sámi district law.

At the request of central ministers, the presentation on the Sámi Parliamentary Act has been left on the table in two sessions of the Government Council. Originally, the presentation was supposed to be given to the parliament already last Thursday.

Prime minister According to Marin’s understanding, it had been agreed with the center that the proposal could exceptionally be given with a dissenting opinion, that is, even if the ministers of the center were against it. Minister of Finance, chairman of the centre Annika Saarikko however, strongly criticized Marin for this intention last week and central ministers prevented the bill from progressing.

The State Council has a weekly meeting on Thursday, where it should hammer out the rest of its bills that it plans to submit to parliament. Otherwise, it is not certain that the parliament will have time to deal with them before next April’s elections. In addition to the Sámi District Act, the government has been embroiled in fierce disputes over several other bills.

Read more: The government has only a few days to resolve its disputes – These 15 bills are being debated

In principle, the bill can be asked to be tabled a third time, but it comes with conditions.

The Sámi District Court Act reform has already been attempted by many previous governments. The current government agreed to continue the work in its government program.

The disagreement concerns who will be allowed to vote and run for office in the Sámi assemblies in the future. According to some Sámi, persons who are not Sámi have entered the current election list. The bill aims to tackle this problem.

The center opposes the proposal because it thinks it discriminates against some of those who consider themselves Sami.

