Board | Lindtman Yelella: The board five will probably meet at the beginning of next week

Sdp parliamentary group chairman Antti Lindtman appeared in Yle’s A-studio as a mediator. The Green Party’s Atte Harjanne, on the other hand, called the city center’s actions appalling.

The government five the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group meets Antti Lindtman probably at the beginning of next week. He was part of Yle A-studio’s Tuesday evening broadcast together with the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanten and the chairman of the center’s parliamentary group Eva Kallin with.

“I would think that probably at the beginning of next week at the latest [hallitusviisikko kokoontuu],” Lindtman said.

In the studio, the topic was the complete transformation of the city center in the Nature Conservation Act. In the committee’s report, the center demanded with the opposition that, among other things, two sections be removed from the Nature Conservation Act. According to the centre, the articles would have threatened the property of Finnish forest owners.

The greens Harjanne continued his party’s harsh criticism of the center in the program.

“Yes, this was an appalling course of action in that let’s bring such a twist. Yes, it would grab the trust capital all at once to the bottom.”

Keskustan’s Kalli justified his party’s actions by appealing to the customs of the country.

“We wanted to stick to the legal tradition that exists in Finland, that nature conservation belongs to everyone and its costs must be shared in a socially just way. These changes were made, and we can continue in the board without anything else.”

All three assured that their parties will solve the crises concerning Finland. So, according to them, the government is not falling.

At the end of the program, Lindtman, who appeared amicably, seemed to join the criticism of the center. He hoped that there would be a discussion within certain parties about how “confidence can be strengthened. These issues that are on display must be resolved”.

“In terms of the Nature Conservation Act, the milk is in the ground.”