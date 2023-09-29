Friday, September 29, 2023
Board | Lähihoitaliitto Super is preparing to take action to oppose the government program

September 29, 2023
The target of the actions is the country’s government, not the employers.

Near- and the basic nursing association Super has decided to raise its organizational readiness. This means preparing for support measures, the content of which is not the responsibility of Super’s chairman Silja Paavolan as yet known.

Super opposes an export-driven wage model, where export industries would determine the general line of wage increases. According to Super, then the pay gap between female-dominated fields and male-dominated fields would increase even more, and it would be impossible to improve the attraction and holding power of the care sector.

