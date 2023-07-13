Board | Kurvinen: The center’s parliamentary group presents an interruption of the session break

The centre’s proposal means that now the entire opposition is in favor of suspending the parliamentary recess.

The center the parliamentary group proposes suspending the summer recess so that the parliament could assess the finance minister Riikka Purran (ps) incident.

The center’s group leader tells about it Antti Kurvinen on Twitter.

“Parliament, as the highest state body, must be able to evaluate the government’s confidence and the government’s ability to operate,” writes Kurvinen in his tweet published on Thursday evening.

He calls the situation serious and demands that the speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) would convene the parliament.

The center’s parliamentary group discussed the government’s situation on Thursday.

The central government’s motion means that now all opposition parties demand an interruption of the session in order to evaluate Purra’s confidence.

Yet on Wednesday evening, the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko said he was leaving prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) to be considered “can Finland afford to wait until autumn”.

However, according to Kurvinen, the centre’s position has not changed.

“We have been prepared for this [istuntotauon keskeyttämiseen], so our position has not changed. But when the speaker made such a dodge here, we will now gather among the group,” Kurvinen told HS earlier on Thursday.

Speaker Halla-aho said earlier Thursdaythat he sees no reason to convene the parliament from the summer break, because no group had requested it.

According to Kurvinen, Halla-aho “does know where to go.” Kurvinen said that the assembly of the parliament could be “in the interest” of the government and Prime Minister Orponki.

Correction 7/13/2023 at 3:40 p.m.: Annika Saarikko, chairwoman of the center, commented on the need to interrupt the session break for the HS on Wednesday, not Thursday, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.