Board | Junnila’s ministerial tenure is the shortest in Finnish history

Junnila’s 11 ministerial days is the shortest period in Finnish history. The previous record was from the time of the Mäntsälä rebellion.

The State Council the ministerial agenda by Vilhelm from Junnila (ps) came their separation after the person who served as a minister for the shortest time in the history of Finland.

Junnila started as minister of economic affairs on June 20, which means she had time to serve as minister for 11 days.

Previously, he had served as a minister for the shortest period of time Karl Lennart Oesch, who served as Finland’s deputy interior minister for 12 days from 3.–14. March 1932.

Oeschlater lieutenant-general and Knight of the Mannerheim Cross, served as minister of occupation Juho Sunilan (ml) in the board.

Oesch was appointed minister after the previous deputy interior minister Niilo Solja (kok) resigned after opposing the arrest warrant for the leaders of the Mäntsälä rebellion.

After Oesch, a professional minister was chosen as deputy interior minister Arvo Mannerwho held the position for more than half a year, until he was elected to the position Eljas Erkko (ed).