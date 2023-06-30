Board | Junnila asked such a written question about “climate abortion”

According to Junnila’s 2019 written question, promoting climate abortion would be “a great leap for humanity”.

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the written question on “climate abortion” submitted to the parliament became public late Thursday evening, when the MP from the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen (kd) tweeted about it.

Räsänen found the question shocking and demanded to know Junnila’s current position on the matter. The governing party Christian Democrats voted on Wednesday For Junnila’s trust.

The no-confidence vote was taken because of the fact that Junni had before his appointment as a minister appeared at far-right events and hinted in their election ads and social media communication to white supremacy and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols. Junnila gained the trust of the parliament, but exceptionally the representatives of Rkp, which is part of the government, did not support her.

Junnila asked in his written question in 2019 that “it would be justified for Finland to bear its responsibility by promoting climate abortion”, which according to him would be “a great leap for humanity”.

“In the underdeveloped societies of Africa, the number of children can be huge, and the problem escalates even worse as climate change drives them, due to famine, disease and extreme weather, to seek a better life in areas where the carbon footprint is even larger,” the question reads.

Citing Yle, Junnila wrote in her question that she wonders why population growth has become a taboo in the climate debate. At the same time, he criticized that there were few concrete commitments to solve the climate crisis at the UN climate meeting.

“The carbon footprint in Western countries is significantly larger than in developing countries, but the population trend is the opposite. Finland and most of the rest of Europe have problems with low birth rates, unlike in Africa. Still, the problems are made big specifically in developed countries, such as Canada. There, thousands of people have committed themselves to childlessness campaigns.”

Junnila continues her question by criticizing development aid.

“Finland and especially the Prime Minister Antti Rinne (sd, prime minister at the time) the government’s relationship with Africa is interesting in this respect. Financial investments in development aid are huge, but in fact they do a real disservice to the fight against climate change. Population growth is a real problem in sub-Saharan countries, where cultural factors create major challenges. “

In her question, Junnila does not justify cultural factors in more detail.

“From the first budget of the Rinte government, you can see the significant emphasis on Africa, but the distribution of development aid according to the ‘Africa first’ line does not contribute to the climate goals in any way.”

Junnilan according to “also Greta Thunberg demanded strong and concrete climate action”. After this, he suggests that Finland would be justified in shouldering its responsibility by “promoting climate abortion”.

“The situation in Africa is that if women were allowed to decide for themselves, fewer children would be born into the world. Many of them do not have a scientific or religious background or knowledge unlike in Western societies. “

Junnila suggests that investments in prevention and “especially climate abortions” are actions that “could significantly improve living conditions in Africa and at the same time solve one of the most central challenges of climate change.”

The slope and Sanna Marini (sd) Junnila asked the following questions to the government’s Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnar (sd):

Is the government going to take concrete climate measures, i.e. will there be a climate abortion now?

Is the relevant minister aware of the challenges caused by population growth in the fight against climate change and what other concrete measures does it intend to invest in?

How does the government intend to influence the content of development aid, especially in relation to family planning and curbing population growth?

How significant is the government’s focus on Africa during Finland’s EU presidency?

You can read Junnila’s written question in its entirety from here.

This is how the minister replied

Ville Skinnari (sd), Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Government of Rinne and Marin, answering a question during the Parliament’s oral question hour in December 2019. Next to him is Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center).

Minister In his answer, Skinnari did not specifically take a position on abortion. Regarding population growth, Skinnari replied that the government intends to invest more in sexual and reproductive health and rights than before.

“This is based on the human rights-based right of all people to decide about their own body, sexuality and possible having children. By supporting these rights and services, many indirect development benefits are also achieved, such as an increase in women’s education level and participation in working life. Practice has shown that improving the status of women and strong services and rights supporting sexual and reproductive health reduce population growth and the effects of population growth on climate change.”

You can read Skinnar’s answer in its entirety

from here

.