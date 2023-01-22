Board | Information from HS: Sdp’s wish for a 700 million euro subsidy to break up treatment queues is unlikely to come true

The 120 million euros planned for agricultural support may also decrease.

The ruling parties in the financial negotiations between

The most politically sensitive items in the government’s supplementary budget negotiations and the most important from the point of view of the citizens are the 700 million euros demanded by the Sdp and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) for the dismantling of social security areas’ care queues, the 400 million euros allocated directly for electricity support and the planned 120 million euros for agricultural support.

The most there is a dispute about the treatment waiting list.

According to HS’s information, it is already fairly certain that Sdp will not get the 700 million euros it wants. No decisions have been made on the matter.

According to various government sources, the treatment queues will probably receive a three-digit subsidy amount, but it will be significantly less than EUR 700 million.

In addition to the Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens push for the most support, but the center and Rkp also understand the need.

The EUR 120 million support for agriculture may also be smaller than previously thought. According to HS data, the amount of support may decrease, as the costs have not increased as much as originally thought.

The ministries request a total of 49 million euros for the prevention of youth violence, but it is unlikely to materialize. The Ministry of Finance has proposed 6 million euros for it, but it is not yet clear how much money will be distributed.

The preliminary solution agreed by the special assistants of the governing parties should be ready on Tuesday. The entire government will discuss the supplementary budget on Wednesday, and it is scheduled to go to parliament on January 26.

The main reason the scarcity is that there is simply no money, even though the governing parties want to satisfy the voters with various subsidies before the April 2 parliamentary elections.

The ruling parties’ balance now also weighs on the fact that they no longer want to increase the state’s debt burden by a striking amount. It would seem boring when all the parties are talking about cut lists of government spending in the election fields.

The Ministry of Finance has made its own proposal for the supplementary budget. Not a single euro has been set aside for the dismantling of care queues.

In VM’s original proposal, EUR 250 million remained available for additional expenses. It was supposed to be enough for numerous other smaller expenses in addition to treatment queue subsidies.

Now the allocation has increased somewhat, because some of the previously budgeted expenses have decreased.

In the end, it is not the VM that decides on government spending, but the governing parties.

Ministry of FinanceN trust in STM’s arguments for money presentations has traditionally been poor, and it is still the same now.

During the negotiations, it has become clear that according to the current social security laws, it is technically difficult to distribute money directly to treatment queues.

Another problem is that no one knows exactly how much money is needed. And would the money go to breaking down treatment queues, if there aren’t even any employees available who could be hired with the money?

Sote areas the combined deficit is tentatively estimated to be around 900 million euros, but it will only be clear when the municipalities’ financial statements are completed.

The board has also considered whether it is too early to decide on the money, when the need is not yet known exactly.

Sote regions, on the other hand, want to know as early as possible how much they can afford to hire people, for example.

Even the opposition has complained about too little funding for social security areas in the first year, so it may be difficult for the government to transfer the support decision to the next government.

The problem is above all from the initial years of the social security reform that started this year, because the social security financing system will partially smooth out the problems later.

Maybe around one hundred million euros will also be spent so that the Defense Forces can replace the equipment handed over to Ukraine.

Possible is that the government decides to distribute part of the treatment queue money now. The next government will decide, if it decides, whether to give more, as long as the real need for money becomes clear.

The alternative is that the chairmen of the governing parties finally decide to give what STM demands, but this is considered unlikely at the moment.

The ministries have requested several tens of euros for various NATO expenses. There has been a discussion in the government, whether it is worth distributing the money already, even though NATO membership does not seem to materialize very quickly.

The government most likely, the last supplementary budget will be large.

In its own basic proposal, the Ministry of Finance has presented spending increases of around 1.7 billion euros, but the proposal does not include, for example, a euro for treatment queues.

The most significant item of expenditure in the supplementary budget is the approximately one billion euro increase in interest expenses due to the rise in interest rates. They are spending outside the spending framework set by the governing parties.

VM’s proposal already includes a one-time electricity credit of 400 million euros planned for households. The government already decided on the amount of money in December.

This is not part of the spending framework.

In addition to social security money, the most difficult thing in monetary negotiations is to decide which ones belong to the so-called agreed spending framework and which ones outside it.

It is a budgetary disciplinary issue, because from the point of view of the citizens, the state debt increases, regardless of whether a new spending item was recorded inside or outside the framework.

Government has decided during his term that unexpected expenses directly caused by the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine, among other things, are outside the agreed framework.

The corona pandemic exception clause is no longer valid, but the electricity subsidy is covered by the Ukraine exception. The government will discuss the electricity subsidy, which is in the opinion round, on Monday. The ministers in charge of energy affairs will meet on Tuesday.