Board | “I’m satisfied with the fact that I’m not a total sheep” – That’s how the Kohuts talk in the support areas of the governing parties

HS visited the support areas of Rkp and Basic Finns to talk with voters. Not everyone believes that Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government will stay together until the end of the election period.

Wonderdisappointment and hope.

Among other things, these feelings were encountered when HS traveled to the support areas of Basic Finns and Rkp to collect voters’ thoughts about the government turmoil of the past weeks, such as Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) from ministerial resignation.

The interviews were conducted before the Minister of Finance Riikka Purraa (ps) attached racist writings became public.

In Pornaines, a person who lives in the city stays to talk about the topic in the middle of a shopping trip Hannele Creutziger.

“Petteri Orpo has been too quiet about things. He should have gotten angry more in order to make the whole group go crazy,” says Creutziger.

Located in Uusimaa, Pornainen was a very basic Finnish municipality in the spring parliamentary elections. The party collected 32.6 percent of the votes in the region.

Last For weeks, the Basic Finns have been at the center of the government crisis. The portfolio of the party’s Minister of Economic Affairs changed hands when Junnila resigned from her position.

Before the separation had become public informationthat Junnila had appeared at extreme right-wing events and hinted at white supremacy in her election ads and social media and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

A former member of the coalition and current representative of the Basic Finns was appointed as the new Minister of Economy Will Rydman.

In the summer of 2022, Rydman had to resign from the coalition’s parliamentary group after several women told HS in the story for his inappropriate behavior.

“I think Junnila’s resignation was right, but the new appointment came out of nowhere. It occurred to me that Rydman was just appointed as a nuisance to the coalition,” says Creutziger.

Hannele Creutziger on a shopping trip in Pornais.

Creutziger says that he voted for basic Finns in the spring parliamentary elections.

“I agree with them on most things, but they are surprisingly poorly received [ministerien] find out the backgrounds. I don’t like that,” says Creutziger.

Creutziger says he is disappointed with the new government. He does not believe that the government will stay together longer than until Christmas.

“It collapses into its own impossibility. I hoped that this would be a better and more robust government.”

“ “I’m satisfied with not being a total sheep.”

Pornaislainen Hanna-Liisa Ollila says that government scandals create a feeling of insecurity.

“Are today’s decision-makers clear about who they are in power for?” Ollila ponders.

Ollila says that she doubts the government’s conditions to continue until the end of the election period.

“I’ve been a bit skeptical from the beginning, it was so difficult to form the government.”

Hanna-Liisa Ollila packing the car in Pornais.

The government In addition to basic Finns, the pain is especially visible in Rkp.

The majority of the party’s MPs voted no-confidence in Vilhelm Junnila at the end of June vote of confidence.

Representatives of governing parties typically vote for confidence in government ministers.

It, that someone like that can even get into parliament is unbelievable, Ville Ranta-aho says, referring to Junnila.

Ranta-aho is walking with his wife, child and dog in the center of Parainen.

Parainen, located near Turku, is the home ground of Rkp. The party collected 48 percent of the municipality’s votes in the spring parliamentary elections.

Ville and Paula Ranta-aho say they voted for Rkp.

“Our mother tongue is Swedish, and Rkp promotes many good things regarding it. Of course, not all ideas match that own view, but that seems to be the case in all parties,” says Paula Ranta-aho.

The Ranta-ahas think that it is difficult to predict whether the government will stay together, but they are optimistic about the work of the Rkp board.

Also the new Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) is from Parais.

“The big questions may go a little over our heads, but we hope that our own minister can influence our everyday affairs,” says Paula Ranta-aho.

Ville, Felix and Paula Ranta-aho walking in the center of Paraine.

Parisians Frida Salmelin and Sanna Skärström say they are mobile voters.

“I’m not that familiar with politics, but the previous government was perhaps more to my taste,” says Skärström.

In Salmelini’s opinion, the government’s recent Kohuts resemble a circus.

On the other hand, the initial conflicts can improve the government’s long-term operational capacity, he reflects.

“Maybe it’s a good thing that we shake things up a bit now. I’m satisfied with the fact that I’m not quite a sheep,” says Salmelin.

Salmelin and Skärström believe that the government will remain together until the end of the election period.

Salmelin believes that Wille Rydman is as good a minister for the economy as anyone else.

“As long as he does the work. What he does in his free time… We’re all human,” Skärström quips.

“Things always have two sides. From the commotion surrounding Rydman, it is difficult as an outsider to say what the truth is,” says Salmelin.

Frida Salmelin and Sanna Skärström on the terrace of the cafe in the center of Paraine.

The government the prime minister’s party, the coalition, bears the greatest responsibility for the future.

The government negotiations were difficult, and the party does not want to throw the historically right-wing government program in the trash.

Friends are standing in the lobby of Porvoolainen Ruokakauppa Markku Virtanen and Erkki Naumanen.

“Fundamental Finns should use their common sense,” says Naumanen from Porvoo. He says that he is an active member of the coalition.

In the spring parliamentary elections, Kokoumu was the third largest party in Porvoo with 18.3 percent support. Rkp (24.7%) and Sdp (19.7%) became the largest.

Naumanen and in Virtanen’s opinion, the ball is now in the hands of basic Finns when it comes to improving the government’s atmosphere.

“They should adapt, and not bring extremist ideas from ethnic groups. We should just cooperate so that the government stays together,” says Virtanen, who like Naumanen supports the coalition.

Naumanen and Virtanen believe that the government will stay together until the end of the election period.

“If this government were to fall, the new government would have something to do. I believe that Petteri Orpo will lead this government coalition correctly, and the Basic Finns will also be inclined to go along with it,” says Naumanen.

According to Naumanen, Wille Rydman, who became Minister of Economic Affairs, is receiving special attention following the harassment scandal.

“He wasn’t charged and that cleaned up his game. However, in a certain way, he is now under surveillance: he would have to behave correctly in the future and claim the minister’s place.”

Erkki Naumanen and Markku Virtanen in front of a store in Porvoo.

The old ones Too much time is spent digging things up, Porvoo Laura Häggman says.

“Junnila’s skeletons were so creepy that it was good that they came out of the closet. From now on, however, it would be good that [poliitikot] would be able to focus on their work”, says Häggman.

He says that the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group made his head spin Antti Lindtman from youth pictures to the uproar that arose on Wednesday of last week.

Lindtman, who is a candidate for the chairmanship of the Sdp, posed with his friends performing the Nazi salute in the photos that became public.

Laura and Antti Häggmanin think the government’s Kohuts create mistrust.

“I wasn’t that enthusiastic about this board composition in general, and now I’m even less,” says Antti Häggman.

In Laura Häggman’s opinion, the pain of Rkp, which is traditionally known as an accommodating party, indicates that the Fundamental Finns share opinions very strongly.

“Even Rkp is starting to run out of endurance with the multi-coloredness of basic Finns. On their own, they accept quite a lot of things that would not necessarily be accepted in Finnish politics,” says Laura Häggman.

The Häggmans do not want to reveal their party position. According to Laura Häggman, the voting decision was influenced by the desire to prevent basic Finns from becoming the prime minister’s party.

The fall of the government would not surprise the couple.

“If this goes on until Christmas, that’s great,” says Laura Häggman.