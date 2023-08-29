Board | Henriksson: We have more conditions for the continuation of the government than before

The party has announced that it will make an overall assessment of the continuation of government cooperation after the government’s so-called statement on racism is completed. The communication is due to be completed soon.

Rkp’s Chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson’s according to Rkp, there are greater conditions to continue in the board than before.

However, according to him, the continuation of the government requires that an agreement is reached on the government’s anti-racism communication that the Rkp can accept.

“We are not yet in that situation, but I see that the conditions are there. If this were to happen, in that situation I would propose that we continue working in this Orpo board,” Henriksson described.

Chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group Otto Andersson according to the “large majority” of the parliamentary group would be ready to continue in the government, if the communication is prepared in such a way that Henriksson can also accept it.

“A part of the group still wants to think about the matter, and that is very understandable also from the point of view that we have not had this communication itself to deal with as a group.”

Andersson did not agree to name who the representatives are.

Henriksson did not take a position at the press conference on which questions in the communication are still open.

“That’s a matter that’s up to the presidents to discuss, there are a few things.”

Henriksson was also asked if the communication will be completed by Thursday, as planned.

“Yes, there are still prerequisites for that,” Henriksson stated.

Henriksson’s according to the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has shown that the government’s anti-racism communication is also important for the prime minister’s party.

At his party’s summer meeting, Henriksson gave an explanation of the current situation of the government’s anti-racism communication.

“Based on the report, the parliamentary group is satisfied and happy with how the preparation of the matter within the government has progressed,” Otto Andersson, chairman of the party’s parliamentary group, described the parliamentary group’s discussion based on Henriksson’s report at a press conference in Åland.

According to Andersson, a thorough overall assessment of the political situation, the government’s ability to function and the continuation of the government was conducted at the summer meeting.

Government decided to give the parliament a communication on equality, equality and non-discrimination after the old racist writings of basic Finnish politicians had become public. The board is scheduled to approve the communication on Thursday.

Rkp has been dissatisfied with the way in which the government partner Perussuomalaiset has treated, above all, the chairman of the Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran and the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman to writings and private messages from years ago.

According to HS data At the beginning of July, Rkp’s parliamentary group was even ready to leave the government because of them.