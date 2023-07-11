Board | Henriksson demands: Riikka Purra should resign from all racism

Rkp chairman and education minister Anna Maja-Henriksson considers the racist writings linked to finance minister Riikka Purraa (ps) shocking.

Riikka Purran renouncing all racism would be important for the continuation of government cooperation, chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson says.

The current Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-ahon “riika” who wrote in the Scripta blog’s guestbook years ago racist language and insinuation of violence has attracted widespread attention.

Henriksson says he is shocked by the content of the texts.

“Regardless of whether this Riikka nickname is Riikka Purra or not, it would make government cooperation easier if Purra would now take a clear position that racism in any form is not acceptable,” says Henriksson.

If Purra does not publicly resign from all racism, does he then have the Rkp’s trust anymore?

“It will be evaluated then.”

Bite commented on the texts on Monday in his blog, stating that it wouldn’t even occur to him to start resigning or to regret what he did and said years and decades ago.

Later on Twitter, he returned to the matter and wrote, among other things, that his angry text was “just an angry text, nothing else”.

“I do not accept and have never accepted any kind of violence,” Purra wrote.

He also wrote that he wouldn’t write anything like that in his current position and doesn’t agree with many things at all anymore.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook) said on Tuesday that he considered it important for HS that Purra himself resigned in his last letter on Monday about the violence.

“I do not accept racism in any form,” Orpo said.

Also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö comment issue on Tuesday at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to the president, it could be wise for the government to have a clear zero tolerance for racism.

“It would also be a good signal to the world,” Niinistö said.