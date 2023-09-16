Saturday, September 16, 2023
Board | Helsinki considers the government’s presentation on housing allowance cuts to be worrying

September 16, 2023
World Europe
In the statement of the city of Helsinki, there are worrying features in the cut of the housing allowance. The city believes that the planned cuts will be reflected in the increase in the need for income support.

Helsinki On Monday, the city government will consider a statement regarding the government’s proposal to change the law on housing allowance.

The government proposes several changes to the housing allowance. The changes concern the level of support, income assessment, deduction of earned income, grouping of municipalities in the capital region, and housing support for owner-occupied housing.

The city’s statement states that from Helsinki’s point of view, what is particularly worrying about the presentation is that, in euro terms, the amount of housing allowance will decrease the most in Uusimaa.

Even you the city has a positive attitude towards balancing the public finances.

Now, however, the city sees it as a risk that tightening the housing allowance would lead to more and more people having to apply for income support.

In general, households receiving housing allowance are low-income, for whom changes in housing allowance would be significant in terms of their financial situation, the statement states.

The statement highlights Helsinki’s nationally highest housing costs and especially the challenge of low-income people coping with their living expenses.

According to the statement, cuts in housing allowance may also affect the availability of labor. In Helsinki, there is a shortage of personnel in many sectors.

The city is not directly opposed to the removal of housing allowance from owner-occupiers, as long as the change is done in stages and with sufficient transition time.

In the statement the extremely strict schedule of the opinion request is also frowned upon.

Also the branch director of Helsinki’s social, health and rescue operations Juha Jolkkonen comment Helsingin Sanomat on Friday that it is not possible to make a comprehensive report on the effects of the law reform in less than two weeks’ working time.

The statement states that reforms regarding housing allowance should only be made after a comprehensive report on the entire social security reforms and their effects on households has been prepared.

Regarding Helsinki, the city hopes that the law reform would take into account the special characteristics of Helsinki and the higher than normal housing costs.

In Helsinki, around 68,500 households receive housing allowance.

