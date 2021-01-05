Corona infection has had a big impact on every sector of the country. Corona has had a great impact on the education world too. Schools remained closed last year due to the threat of Corona. However, gradually, schools have started opening in many states. Amidst all this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had recently released the date of 10th-12th examinations of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. Along with this, different states have also announced the date of board examinations. Let’s know which states will have board exams when.

Himachal Pradesh

The HP Board will conduct the 10th and 12th examinations from May 4, 2021. These exams will be conducted in offline mode. Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) will soon release the datesheet (exam time table) of these exams. Education Minister Govind Thakur said that the 10th and 12th experimental examinations will be conducted between 15 and 30 April 2021. This year the question paper of the examinations will be prepared by the schools, but the examination will be done on the dates fixed by the state board.

Bihar Board

Bihar School Education Board has also announced the dates of 10th and 12th board examinations after a change in the pattern of examination. Let us know that the 12th examination in the state of Bihar will be held from 1 February to 13 February 2021. At the same time, the 10th exam will be between 17 February and 24 February 2021.

West Bengal Board

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has also announced the dates of board examinations in the state. According to the schedule released, examinations in the state will be held in June. The 12th practical examinations of the West Bengal Board will be held from March 10 to March 31. At the same time, theory exams will be held from June 15 to June 30. Apart from this, the 10th examinations will be between June 1 and June 10.

Assam Board

The Board of Secondary Education Assam’s 10th and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s 12th exam date has also been announced. The 10th examinations of Assam Board will start from 11 May 2021. While the 12th examinations will start from May 12.

Uttar Pradesh Board

The dates of board examinations have not been announced in the state of Uttar Pradesh yet. It is reported that on 14 January 2021, a final decision can be taken by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council in this regard. At the same time, speculations are being made that the board examinations in the state may start from April 2021.

CBAC exams

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the schedule of CBSE’s 10th and 12th examinations on 31 December 2020. According to this schedule, CBSE board examinations will be held between May 4 and June 10. At the same time practical examinations will be started from March 1. The result of the exam will be released by 15 July.

