Board | EU membership fees are going up significantly during Orpo’s government term

Negotiations on financing will take place in the fall. The Ministry of Finance estimates that the payment will rise from 2.3 billion euros to 3.1 billion euros by 2027.

28.8. 20:30

Prime minister Petteri Orpon During the term of the (kok) government, Finland’s EU payments will increase significantly.

According to the budget proposal published by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, EU payments will increase by almost 35 percent. Payments in euros will rise from around 2.3 billion euros in 2024 to around 3.1 billion euros in 2027.

Government trying to get the fee lower but it will be difficult.

Most of the increase in payments is due to the EU support for Ukraine and the increased interest expenses of the EU stimulus package. The interest must be paid, and it is known that Finland has no intention of opposing the subsidies given to Ukraine.

The EU’s administrative expenses have also increased. According to Finland, funding for these should be found within the current EU budget.

of the EU the financial negotiations are the Orpo government’s first major EU negotiations.

The Minister for Europe and Ownership, who is conducting preliminary negotiations, plays a key role in the payment obligation Anders Adlercreutz (r) and the Minister of Finance, who supervises government expenditure Riikka Purra (p.s.).

Payments are finally decided in negotiations in which Orpo participates.

Ministry of Finance according to the final size of the payments, there is uncertainty, as the revision of the EU’s multi-year financial plan, or the so-called framework, between the EU countries is in progress.

There is an effort in the EU to finish the negotiations in October, but it is uncertain.

The Ministry of Finance’s payment forecast takes into account the Commission’s proposal for a mid-term review of the EU’s multi-annual financial framework for the years 2024–2027.

The Commission’s proposal as such and when fully implemented would increase Finland’s EU payments by an estimated total of up to 1.1 billion euros in the period 2024–2027. However, the Ministry of Finance estimates that Finland’s share will increase by 800 million euros.

The EU estimates that the contribution of Ukrainian grants to the EU’s additional expenditure is approximately EUR 17 billion. Finland’s share of this will be around 300 million euros. The share of growth in interest expenses of the stimulus instrument is somewhat more than this.

Government program according to the government tries to avoid an increase in the EU’s net payment share.

Finland’s net payment to the Union was EUR 970 million in 2021.

The EU’s spending is now growing the most because of the increase in Ukraine subsidies and interest expenses. It is hard to imagine that the growth of these EU expenditures will lead to more subsidies for Finland, i.e. Finland’s net payments will probably increase during the term of government.

Of the governing parties in particular, Perussuomalaiset has been critical of EU payments.

Chairman Purra said In an interview with HS in Marchthat he wants to counterbalance the new spending holes by also removing less important expenses from the EU budget.

“EU countries’ defense spending, energy investments and competitiveness measures must continue to be carried out primarily at the national level. Supporting Ukraine is an exception, where the Basic Finns can support more detailed coordination at the EU level,” said Purra.

According to Purra, it is possible to meet the funding needs so that the member countries themselves pay through voluntary borrowing from their national budgets to the common fund. According to Purra, Finland’s contributions to date have been extremely unfair to Finland and should not continue.