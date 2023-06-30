Board | Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila is resigning

“Of course I’ve been joking over the past years,” says Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps).

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) plans to resign from his position as a minister.

“Despite the trust of the party and my parliamentary group, I see the matter as follows: based on the continuation of the government and Finland’s reputation, I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way,” Junnila says in the press release.

Previously on Friday, Junnila defended the written question she made in 2019 about “climate abortions”. Junnila writes about it on his Facebook page.

Junnila says that her written question refers to the right and possibility of abortion for African women.

“The initiative is fully in line with the 2023 government program: “When population growth is faster than economic growth, fighting poverty and strengthening well-being in a sustainable way is very difficult. The priorities of the government’s development policy are strengthening the status of women and girls, the right to self-determination, and sexual and reproductive health, which is also central to curbing population growth, as well as education and climate measures,” Junnila writes on Facebook.

A written question from a few years ago was raised late on Thursday evening by a member of parliament from the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen. He found the question shocking and demanded to know the minister’s current position on the matter.

In the question, Junnila suggests, among other things, that population growth in Africa and the climate damage it causes should be curbed by promoting so-called “climate abortions”.

Junnila on Facebook, he also takes a stand on the far-right connections associated with him.

He states that he gave a speech at the memorial service for the victims of the terrorist attack in Turku, but that he spoke there against extremist movements and not for them.

Junnila says that her bad “some and other behavior” of the past is in no way acceptable.

“On the other hand, you can ask whether things should be evaluated at all as if they happened in the present moment and situation – and often in a completely different context and distribution channel. And of course I’ve been joking over the years. That’s what people do.”

Junnila says that she has no relationship or connection with “extremists”. The proportions of the discussion about him have become absurd.

“I hope that my message would be heard: I especially condemn all anti-Semitism and of course I commit myself to all the obligations imposed by government work.”

Last In the past few days, Junnila’s Wednesday tie with pictures of raccoons has also raised questions.

“It’s not a hidden message. I wanted to go to the hardest place in my life wearing the tie I got from my spouse.”

Junnila criticizes “seeing hidden meanings everywhere”.

“Just a week before, I was known as a matter-of-fact, moderate and cooperative politician. In recent days, this has not really been conveyed to the home sofas in the public.”

Parliament voted for Junnila’s confidence as minister on Wednesday.

The opposition demanded the resignation of the minister, because before being appointed minister, Junnila had appeared at far-right events and hinted at white supremacy in her election ads and social media communications and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

Junnila gained the confidence of the parliament, but the government split in the vote. None of the Rkp representatives voted for his confidence.

The representatives of the coalition, the Fundamental Finns and the Christian Democrats voted for Junnila with the exception of two coalition representatives.