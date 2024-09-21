Board | Does Petteri Orpo have it under control? HS found out who really leads the government

Finance Minister Riikka Purra seems to be dragging the right wing of the coalition with her cutting enthusiasm, and the rumblings of basic Finns make Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s face tighten. HS found out what the internal mood of the government is and whether the prime minister is in control.

Qobsession Petteri Orpo is the prime minister, but is Finland still run by basic Finns? Riikka Purra? You would think so if, for example, the chairman of the Sdp listens Antti Lindtmann.

He is repeatedly spoke From “Purra’s right-wing government” and said that the real leader of the government is Finance Minister Purra.