Board confessions | Today, Orpo continues bilateral consultations with the parties

Today it’s Liike Nyt, the Greens, Sdp and the Swedish parliamentary group.

Government spy Petteri Orpo (kok) continues bilateral discussions with parliamentary groups. Today, Monday, Liike Nyt, the Swedish parliamentary group, the Greens and Sdp are in the discussion.

The purpose is to find out with which parties the coalition can start negotiations on the actual government program. Last Friday, the Left Alliance was the first to attend Orpo’s speech.

On Tuesday, the centre, the Christian Democrats and the Basic Finns will be in the discussion.

The orphan told on Friday, that he will continue to have close informal discussions with parliamentary groups in order to be as sure as possible in advance that the government negotiations have a chance of success.

He has said that the aim is to announce before May Day with which parties the coalition will negotiate the government program.

In the Left Alliance and Sdp, it has been considered likely that Orpo’s primary alternative is a bourgeois government. In addition to the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats would be involved.

The coalition has assured that all options for the government base are still on the table.