Board confessions | Progress in the coalition’s and basic Finns’ government negotiations

The negotiations between the Coalition and Sdp have also started properly.

The coalition led by government confessions have intensified significantly this week, HS sources say.

Mainly, the negotiations are still an examination of the real views of basic Finns and the Sdp on how to get the economy to pick up, employment to rise and social security to work.

There is at least no final agreement on any of the issues central to the formation of the government, the sources say.

The negotiations between the coalition and Basic Finns on immigration and in particular are described as particularly difficult about work-related immigration.

Basic Finns still stand by their position that it is not worth attracting low-wage labor to Finland.

Key the question for the formation of the government is what kind of extortions the Basic Finns demand for work-related immigration.

Basic Finns say that the party is ready to remain in the opposition, if there are no really significant tightenings on immigration.

All the information still suggests that the coalition, Basic Finns, Christian Democrats and Rkp will probably be the first to negotiate the government program.

The communication between the Coalition and basic Finns is described as closer and more fruitful than the negotiations between the Sdp and the coalition.

On Wednesday, however, Kokoomus and Sdp held long meetings about the economy and social security issues.

Basic Finnish sources to be more optimistic about the progress of the negotiations than Sdp and coalition sources.

“It looks bright for us,” comments about basic Finns. However, the source says that nothing can be said about the final result yet.

There is no corresponding positivity from Sdp.

Some of the Sdp MPs have the feeling that the negotiations between the coalition and the Sdp are a play to keep the Basic Finns on their toes.

During the negotiations, the coalition is supposed to gather information also in case the government program negotiations with basic Finns fall through and the coalition has to return to negotiations with the Sdp.

Several coalition sources say that we will move forward, but that’s what a government expert should say.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson greeted government representative Petteri Orpo (kok) on Friday.

In the assembly however, we are widely disappointed to advise and set conditions for the center and Rkp like basic Finns.

It will be difficult for the coalition to build a majority government without one of these parties being in government.

Bite told HS on Monday, that government cooperation with Rkp will not succeed unless Rkp changes its position on immigration matters. Center Purra instructed to go to the board.

From the Congress and Rkp are said to not be provoked by the speeches of basic Finns.

Some of the basic Finns see that the party in trouble is the Rkp, because it put the coalition on the government recognition questions when answering conditions that do not suit the basic Finns.

The coalition is communicating that there is no hurry in the negotiations. It wants the core issues to be agreed upon before the next government parties go to negotiate the government program for Säätytalo.

“It should be ready by the holiday, but it doesn’t hurt if it goes over. The most important thing is to get a solid foundation for government negotiations,” says the coalition.