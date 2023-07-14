Board | Christian Democrats: The trust of ministers should be evaluated primarily based on the actions of the minister

The parliamentary group considers it necessary for the government to issue a government communication at the beginning of the autumn session of the parliament, which contains concrete measures to eradicate racism.

Christian Democrats The parliamentary group says in its statement that it wants “concrete measures to eradicate racism and anti-Semitism”.

The parliamentary group considers it necessary for the government to issue a government communication at the beginning of the autumn session of the parliament on, among other things, the promotion of non-discrimination in Finnish society. In the group’s opinion, the communication should contain concrete actions.

According to the group statement of the chairmen of the governing parties clearly states that the government is committed to promoting, among other things, the realization of basic and human rights in accordance with its program.

The press release of the parliamentary group also says that the activities of ministers and parliamentary trust must be evaluated “primarily on the basis of the actions that the minister has taken during his term of office”.