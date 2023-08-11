Board | Bite to MTV: Basic Finns are not going to “give up” to Rkp

Rkp chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson has demanded genuine repentance from the ministers of basic Finns who wrote racist texts.

Basic Finns the ministers are not going to start performing “active repentance” for the texts they wrote earlier, said the chairman of Basic Finns and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra For MTV News on Thursday.

Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson said on Wednesday at Ylen’s A-Studio that he expects from Purra and the Minister of Economic Affairs From Wille Rydman (ps) concrete actions, genuine remorse and the will to change. Purra’s and Rydman’s racist writings were revealed earlier in the summer.

“I, Rydman, or our other ministers have no more need to tear themselves apart, perform ‘active repentance’ or do other tricks at the request of either the opposition or the Rkp. We act in our duties as required of a minister as the second major party in the government and we follow the government’s program,” Purra wrote to MTV via email.

Henriksson demanded concrete measures for the government’s statement on racism.

According to Purra, there is no funding for such concrete actions, unless it is found in a “less efficient project”.

Henriksson said so earlier on Thursday for MTVthat the government’s “situation is really open”.