Board | Basic Finns’ Sakari Puisto Yelle: I am ready to advance my ministerial responsibilities

Puisto is supposed to become the Minister of Economic Affairs in two years. Pesti is divided between him and Vilhelm Junnila (ps), who has now started his position.

Basic Finns Congressman Sakari Park tells Yle that he is ready to advance his ministerial responsibilities if the request comes.

“Of course, if such a question came up, I would consider it. I think the initiative has to come from the other side,” Puisto tells Yle.

Puisto tells Yle that he is “somewhat” upset about matters related to Junnila.

“Yes, it is also reflected in myself when I use the washing machine. And this is a bad starting point for the government. Votes of confidence are normal politics, but of course this could have been missed,” Puisto tells Yle.