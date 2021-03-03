After a prolonged meeting of the Health Committee yesterday, the Junta de Andalucia announced some changes to the present restrictions

The maximum number of people permitted to gather will be increased from just four to six, both in public and in private (in homes). This also applies to bar / restaurant terraces – not their interiors.

Furthermore, bars, restaurants and shops will be able to remain open until 21.30h in those municipalities that are at Level Two.

Things that haven’t changed are:

1) Andalucia remains closed to other regions of Spain.

2) Provincial borders remained closed; ie, there will be no inter-provincial travel within Andalusia.

3) Municipalities will continue to be closed if they cross over the 500-per-100k limit and nonessential businesses will be closed if the town crosses the 1,000-per-100k limit

4) The night curfew remains in force, from 22.00h through to 06.00h.

The decision on which areas are on levels 2, 3 or 4 will be taken later today.

Finally, the Junta did introduce a significant change and that is that villages with fewer than 1,500 inhabitants will undergo special revisitions to avoid that their small populations affect them negatively when it comes to the contagion figures. In other words, it won’t be based on the per-100k figure but rather judged on the specific risk in each village.

This special revision will be carried out by provincial-level health committees that will meet each week.

