Board | Annika Saarikko: The board’s top five will meet on Wednesday

According to Saariko, in the final election period, there is no “similar need” to act as the center did in the Nature Conservation Act. “This will certainly be a good basis for discussions when we meet with the board leadership.”

Brussels

The center Chairman, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko says the leaders of the governing parties, i.e. the five, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the government’s situation.

According to him, it is good that the government gets to the common table to consider the end of the government term.

The government drifted into a crisis last week, when Saariko’s kEskusta joined the parliament on Tuesday with the opposition when discussing the nature conservation law.

Read more: Other government parties threatened that the center would not receive the agricultural support package if it watered down the nature conservation law

The Greens were enraged and demanded a meeting of the leaders of the governing parties to deal with the situation. The meeting has not been able to be organized earlier due to the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) that Saariko’s business trips.

Saarikko will spend Monday and Tuesday in Brussels at the meeting of EU finance ministers. He will not attend the Independence Day reception at the Presidential Palace because of the EU meeting.

Island said when he came to the meeting in Brussels that he believed there was a broad consensus in the government that the most important issues of the end of the election period are the start of the welfare regions and the dismantling of the welfare debt and Finnish food security.

“At the same time, it is important to remember that all financing solutions should fit into the financial framework set by the government. I hope that an agreement can be reached on these, and I myself am ready to support both within the framework of the financial framework,” says Saarikko.

Saarikko says he hopes that the other government parties would also support the agricultural support package, which he himself calls a “food package”.

Read more: This is what the agricultural crisis looks like on two farms: “This has been made completely impossible”

“I believe that a good common entity can be formed from this, as long as we can discuss the matter together.”

Saarikon according to the centre, the center still stands behind the article changes it made to the nature conservation bill. The center pushed them into law in the environment committee together with the opposition parties. According to the rules of the game, this is not how the government party works in the bills the government gives to the parliament.

Saarikko says that the procedure “with regard to a few sections” was exceptional and was done because of this.

“This way of operating is not intended to be permanent, it was unique. In the final election period, I do not recognize similar needs. This is certainly a good basis for discussions when we meet with the board leadership.”